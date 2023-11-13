Zil Money's Hackathon 2023: A Triumph for Innovation and Remote Talent

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation, Sabeer Nelli, praised his team for the resounding success of Zil Money’s Hackathon 2023. This tech talent hunt program, organized jointly by 'Zil Money Corporation' and 'Malayala Manorama,' aimed to spot entrepreneurial talent in the vibrant towns of Malappuram, Kerala. Zil Money aims to promote talent in remote places all over India, promoting better opportunities. The event provided a platform for tech enthusiasts to showcase their skills and turn their wildest tech ideas into reality by crafting innovative solutions to real-world problems.

Sabeer Nelli, who virtually addressed the audience from the United States, described his dreams about his hometown and his journey from humble beginnings in a remote town in Malappuram. He emphasized the importance of innovation in driving progress and making a lasting impact on society, highlighting that this event was a catalyst for creative minds to make a tangible difference.

The top prize at Zil Money Hackathon 2023 went to the students of Sullamussalam Science College in Areekode. Their project, 'Portable Defence Against Aggressive Animals,' earned them prestigious recognition. This win underscored the depth of talent and creativity displayed during the event.

The event attracted an esteemed lineup of speakers and guests, including Saheer Nelliparamban - Co-Founder of Zil Money, Antony John – Malayala Manorama Coordinating Editor, Advocate UA Latheef MLA, P Habeeb Rahman - Assistant Commandant of Malabar Special Police, R Dinesh - General Manager of the District Industries Centre, Municipal Chairperson - VM Subaida, RK Malayath - Magician, Mind Designer, and Hypnotist, Shahid KP - Co-Founder of Koderfin, Monica James from Zil Money US, and Zafeera Shakil - Mentor at Zil Money.

The event provided a unique networking opportunity, allowing like-minded youngsters to connect and foster community among tech enthusiasts. Participants were motivated by their passion for technology and the enticing prizes, including cash rewards and branded gifts, which added an extra layer of excitement and competition to the event.

Sabeer Nelli concluded his address by assuring participants that they would continue to have access to a network of industry experts and mentors, providing invaluable guidance to help them enhance their technical skills and business acumen. He encouraged the participants to see their innovative solutions come to life, contributing to the betterment of society.

Zilckathon 2023 has set a high standard for innovation and community building in the tech industry, thanks to the visionary leadership of Sabeer Nelli and his dedicated team. This event promises to continue inspiring and connecting tech enthusiasts for years to come, fostering a culture of innovation and progress in the heart of Malappuram, Kerala.