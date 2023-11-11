AFGSC names 2023 Global Strike Challenge winners
GLOBAL STRIKE CHALLENGE 2023
Category
Winner
Fairchild Trophy for Best Bomb Wing
28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota
Blanchard Trophy for Best ICBM Wing
341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana
Klotz (Best ICBM and Helicopter Operations)
90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming
Security Forces Trophies
Charlie Fire Team Trophy
341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana
Best Security Forces Mental and Physical (MAP) Challenge Trophy
341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana
Best Security Forces Marksmanship Trophy
253rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard
Best Security Forces Tactics Trophy
Best M4 Shooter
Best M18 Shooter
Best M240 Shooter
509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri, Senior Airman Ronnie Hopper
Best M320 Shooter
253rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, Tech Sgt. Ashton Henry
ICBM Trophies
Operations
Linhard Trophy (Best ICBM Ops Crew)
Neary (best EWO Crew)
McMahon (Best Weapons System Crew)
Maintenance
Blackburn
Best ICBM Missile Handling Team
90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming
Best ICBM Electro Mechanical Team
341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana
Best ICBM Facility Maintenance Section Team
341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana
Best ICBM Missile Communications Maintenance Team
Best ICBM Nuclear Weapons Maintenance Team
Helicopter Trophies
Bourland (Best Helicopter Squadron)
Best Convoy and Aerial Interdiction
40th Helicopter Squadron, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana
Best Launch Facility Recapture and Threat Detection
Best Fires Observer
Bomber Trophies
Operations
LeMay (Best Bomb Squadron)
Mitchell (Best Bomb)
Linebacker (B-52 Squadron)
23rd Bomb Squadron, 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota
Eaker (Best B-1 Squadron)
Tibbets (Best B-2 Squadron)
13th Bomb Squadron, 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri
Bartsch (Best Electronic Countermeasures)
93rd Bomb Squadron, 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana
Maintenance
Ellis Giant Sword (Best Bomber Maintenance)
28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota
Best Conventional Munitions Maintenance Team
28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota
Best Conventional Weapons Load Team
28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota
Best Conventional Aircraft Crew Chief Team
509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri
Best Nuclear Bomber Weapons Maintenance Team
509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri
Best Nuclear Aircraft Crew Chief Team
5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota
Best Nuclear Weapons Load Team
5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota
Other Awards
Doolittle Trophy for Innovation Excellence
5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota
Barksdale Trophy (awarded to the best community support for an AFGSC base)
The Minot, North Dakota, Community
Spirit Bell (awarded to the team who best represents Global Strike Challenge teamwork and esprit de corps)