AFGSC names 2023 Global Strike Challenge winners

GLOBAL STRIKE CHALLENGE 2023

Category

 

Winner

Fairchild Trophy for Best Bomb Wing

 

28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Blanchard Trophy for Best ICBM Wing

 

341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Klotz (Best ICBM and Helicopter Operations)

 

90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Security Forces Trophies

Charlie Fire Team Trophy

 

341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best Security Forces Mental and Physical (MAP) Challenge Trophy

 

341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best Security Forces Marksmanship Trophy

 

253rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard

Best Security Forces Tactics Trophy

  341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best M4 Shooter

  219th Security Forces Squadron, Minot AFB, North Dakota, Master Sgt. Edward Keller

 

Best M18 Shooter

  377th Air Base Wing, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, Staff Sgt. Austin Fleming

 

Best M240 Shooter

 

509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri, Senior Airman Ronnie Hopper

Best M320 Shooter

 

253rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, Tech Sgt. Ashton Henry

Best Sniper   253rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, Master Sgt. Brian Nafziger

ICBM Trophies

Operations

Linhard Trophy (Best ICBM Ops Crew)

  321st Missile Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

 

Neary (best EWO Crew)

  12th Missile Squadron, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

 

McMahon (Best Weapons System Crew)

  321st Missile Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

 

Maintenance

Blackburn

  90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

 

Best ICBM Missile Handling Team

 

90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Best ICBM Electro Mechanical Team

 

341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best ICBM Facility Maintenance Section Team

 

341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best ICBM Missile Communications Maintenance Team

  90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Best ICBM Nuclear Weapons Maintenance Team

  91st Missile Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

 

Helicopter Trophies

Bourland (Best Helicopter Squadron)

  37th Helicopter Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

 

Best Convoy and Aerial Interdiction

 

40th Helicopter Squadron, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best Launch Facility Recapture and Threat Detection

  37th Helicopter Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming   Best Sensor Employment   40th Helicopter Squadron, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best Fires Observer

  90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, Staff Sgt. Timothy Cruz

Bomber Trophies

Operations

LeMay (Best Bomb Squadron)

  28th Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas  

Mitchell (Best Bomb)

  37th Bomb Squadron, 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota  

Linebacker (B-52 Squadron)

 

23rd Bomb Squadron, 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Eaker (Best B-1 Squadron)

  28th Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas

Tibbets (Best B-2 Squadron)

 

13th Bomb Squadron, 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri

Bartsch (Best Electronic Countermeasures)

 

93rd Bomb Squadron, 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana

Maintenance

Ellis Giant Sword (Best Bomber Maintenance)

 

28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Best Conventional Munitions Maintenance Team

 

28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Best Conventional Weapons Load Team

 

28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Best Conventional Aircraft Crew Chief Team

 

509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri

Best Nuclear Bomber Weapons Maintenance Team

 

509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri

Best Nuclear Aircraft Crew Chief Team

 

5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Best Nuclear Weapons Load Team

 

5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Other Awards

Doolittle Trophy for Innovation Excellence

 

5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Barksdale Trophy (awarded to the best community support for an AFGSC base)

 

The Minot, North Dakota, Community

Spirit Bell (awarded to the team who best represents Global Strike Challenge teamwork and esprit de corps)

  5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

