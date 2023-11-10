Man Arrested for Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce the arrest of a man after he assaulted and robbed two victims.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 2:20 pm in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 2:25 p.m., in the 5800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

29-year-old Taquine Lee of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with these investigations.

