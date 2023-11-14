LifePet.Care Unveils New Technology And Features In Their Pet ID/Travel Tags For Pet Owners Who Travel With Their Pets
LifePet.care Unveils Innovative Pet ID/Travel Tags Revolutionizing Pet Safety for Travelers
People overlook the importance of a pet tag on pet carry cases as well as on pet collars when traveling. With the number of pets that go missing during transit, our tag offers a convenient solution"”BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing trend of pet owners traveling with their beloved companions, LifePet.care is proud to introduce a groundbreaking line of pet ID/Travel tags with advanced technology, enhancing pet safety and security during travel.
As the demand for pet-friendly travel options surges, LifePet.care has unveiled two remarkable pet ID/Travel tags that cater to the needs of pet owners on the move. Introducing the Ultimate Pet ID/Travel tag - Enhanced, this pet ID/Travel tag offers a cutting-edge QR code feature that allows anyone with a smartphone to instantly contact the pet owner in the event a lost pet is found.
The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel. Tag - Basic and The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel. Tag - Enhanced are designed for all pets, not limited to just cats and dogs.
Robert Greene, CEO of LifePet.care, emphasizes the significance of this innovation, stating, "People often overlook the importance of a pet tag on pet carry cases as well as on pet collars when traveling. With the number of pets that go missing during transit, these tags offers a convenient solution for airlines, trains, or cruise ships to quickly connect with pet owners in case their pet or pet cage is misplaced."
LifePet.care’s top pet ID/Travel tag is The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel tag - DNA. This is the world's first pet ID tag that preserves DNA markers on file, ensuring a pet's identification even if the tag is lost. The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel tag - DNA is exclusively available for cats and dogs, providing an new type of security and peace of mind to pet owners. This pet ID/Travel tag is unique in its ability to establish ownership of a recovered pet, even in cases where the tag itself is absent, utilizing the stored pet DNA markers accessible through smartphones.
However, a groundbreaking line of pet ID/travel tags with advanced technology that enhances pet safety and security during travel is the Pet Profile Hub. This innovative platform securely stores all relevant medical records, vaccination details, and essential medication information for any pet. This comprehensive resource eliminates the stress of dealing with a sick pet during travel and simplifies the process of providing vital information to veterinarians for immediate care. It even allows for the uploading of important documents.
LifePet.care is committed to enhancing the safety and well-being of pets during travel, and the pet ID/Travel tags and the Pet Profile Hub represent a dedication to that mission.
The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel tag - Enhanced is now available for purchase at the retail price of $39.99, exclusively on the LifePet.care website (www.lifepet.care) and on Amazon.com (USA) and Amazon.ca (Canada).
The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel tag - DNA is now available for purchase at the retail price of $99.99, exclusively on the LifePet.care website (www.lifepet.care).
For more information about LifePet.care and these innovative pet safety solutions, please visit www.lifepet.care or contact John Weger, COO, at (866) 573-1666 or via email at media@lifepet.care.
About LifePet.care:
LifePet.care is a leading provider of innovative pet safety and security solutions for pet owners who travel. Our mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of pets during their journey, providing peace of mind to pet owners worldwide.
