The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag - Enhanced For All Types of Pets: Now Available on Amazon Prime

We felt that there was a growing need for pet lovers to have added security for animal loved ones.”BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether a pet is a bird, rabbit, snake, turtle, dog, or cat, ensuring their safety and well-being is a priority for pet owners. Amazon, the global e-commerce giant, is introducing The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag - Enhanced by LifePet.Care to its Amazon Prime members in Canada and the United States, in response to the growing need for added security for beloved pets.
"We recognized the increasing demand among pet lovers for enhanced security measures for their animal companions,” says Robert Greene, LifePet.Care CEO.
Designed by LifePet.Care, a pioneer in the pet industry, the enhanced tag serves as a comprehensive information hub for any pet’s safety, health, and care. Crafted from lightweight aluminum and suitable for all household pets, this tag adds to pet safety significantly.
Key Features of The Pet ID/Travel Tag - Enhanced by LifePet.Care:
Register Comprehensive Pet Information:
The enhanced pet ID/Travel tag allows pet owners to register a wide range of pet-related details, going beyond basic contact information. This includes essential data such as:
Medications: Keep track of pet medications, dosages, and schedules for precise treatment.
Vet Contacts: Store veterinarian contact details for easy access in emergencies.
Certifications: Maintain records of certifications or special requirements that a pet may have.
Ideal for Organized Pet Owners:
The pet ID/ Tavel tag is designed for pet owners who prioritize the well-being of their furry friends. The Pet Profile Hub centralizes any pet's health, safety, and well-being information, accessible 24/7.
Access Pet Health Records On-the-Go:
The pet ID/ Travel tag ensures all relevant information is readily available, aiding informed decision-making in emergency pet care situations.
Laser-Etched QR Codes for Smartphone Use:
The tag features laser-etched QR codes that can be easily scanned using a smartphone. The Pet Profile Hub is invaluable for reuniting lost pets with their owners and providing contact information to those who find a lost dog.
The pet ID/Travel tag comes with a free pet profile hub. This platform serves as a digital repository for essential information for pet care as each of the twelve folders are tailor to suit the unique needs of every pet.
Key Features of The Pet Profile Hub:
Comprehensive Pet Profiles:
The Pet Profile Hub enables anyone to create detailed profiles for any type of pet, including basic information like name, breed, and age, as well as in-depth data such as medical history, allergies, dietary preferences, and more.
Accessibility Anytime, Anywhere:
The Pet Profile Hub is accessible from any smartphone or internet-enabled device. Whether traveling or at home, or even at the vet's office, all of the pet's information can be accessed within seconds.
Emergency Preparedness:
Imagine being on a road trip with any pet, and they suddenly fall ill. In such a scenario, having their medical history, allergies, and vet contacts readily available on any smartphone can make a world of difference. The Pet Profile Hub ensures that this critical information is ready when needed.
No Subscription:
With the purchase of The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag - Enhanced by LifePet.Care, it includes a free lifetime subscription to The Pet Profile Hub. This means complete access to this platform without any additional costs, making it a cost-effective solution for pet owners. Alternatively, the Pet Profile Hub is available by purchasing an annual subscription of $35.99 without the purchase of the pet ID/Travel tag.
Amazon Prime: Convenience for Pet Owners
With The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag - Enhanced by Lifepet.care now available on Amazon Prime, members can enjoy the benefits of fast, reliable shipping and exclusive deals. This ensures that members can easily acquire this tag, enhancing their pet's safety and care.
The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag - Enhanced, featured on Amazon Prime, represents a significant advancement in pet safety and care. With its ability to store comprehensive pet information and its seamless integration with The Pet Profile Hub, this tag is a game-changer for pet owners. Coupled with the convenience of Amazon Prime, pet owners now have an exceptional solution at their disposal.
