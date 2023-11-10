Weekly Traffic Update: November 10, 2023

Northbound Inverness Dr. to close north of Wimbledon Dr.

Beginning today, November 10, contractors will close northbound Inverness Dr. north of Wimbledon Dr. to repair a faulty electrical line. Northbound Inverness traffic will be detoured west to Wakarusa Dr. and north to Bob Billings Pkwy.

The City anticipates this work to end on Tuesday, November 14, pending weather or other delays.

City crews to perform work near 22nd St. and Naismith St.

Beginning November 13, City crews will close a lane of SB Naismith Drive to perform stormwater maintenance work.

The City anticipates this work to end November 22, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org