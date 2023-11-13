Benedetta Unveils Annual Gratitude Sale: Pioneering Clean Skin Care Since 1996
Benedetta's Gratitude Sale: Up to 25% OFF Clean Skin Care! Explore botanical, functional formulations at www.benedetta.com. Limited time only!PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benedetta, an industry pioneer in clean skin care, is thrilled to announce its Annual Gratitude Sale, offering exclusive discounts on their 100% botanical, functional small-batch skin care line.
From November 13th to November 19th, patrons can enjoy the benefits of Benedetta's meticulously crafted products with 20% OFF on orders over $100 (code: Grat20) and an even more rewarding 25% OFF on orders over $200 (code: Grat25).
This limited-time offer invites conscious consumers to immerse themselves in Benedetta's certified organic and biodynamic formulations, designed to nourish and rejuvenate the skin.
About Benedetta:
Founded by Julia Faller in 1996, Benedetta has been a trailblazer in the clean skin care industry, championing certified organic and biodynamic agriculture. Conceived in response to the need for petrochemical-free skincare in the mid-'80s, Benedetta prioritizes skin health through a holistic regimen.
Benedetta takes a holistic approach, addressing the systemic functioning of the skin to reveal its true health. With a focus on purification, protection (without SPFs), correction (from atmospheric stress), and rejuvenation, Benedetta formulates 100% botanical plant formulations designed to work synergistically. The preparations are never fragranced with added essential oils, focusing on the skin's needs rather than just combining essential oils and botanicals.
“I created Benedetta with a clear intention for every product and how they may relate to the next step used within the system. Our unified approach cares for the skin to correct, protect, and rejuvenate it,” says Julia Faller.
Seize the opportunity to experience Benedetta's Gratitude Sale by visiting www.benedetta.com or stopping by one of their store locations: 18 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, CA, and San Francisco Ferry Building #39.
