Webinar: The Insider Experience: Exploring Your Member Benefits

About the Webinar

The need for organizations and individuals to have comprehensive Data Management and Governance training is growing rapidly.  In this jam packed 30 minute live webinar, “The Insider Experience: Exploring Your Member Benefits, we will take a look at why choosing the right training is important.  What a DATAVERSITY Insider IS and HOW to become one, enjoy a live demonstration of our user and admin dashboards plus much more!

NOTE: If the scheduled time is not convenient for your time zone and you have a group who would like to take this webinar at a time more convenient for you, please email training@dataversity.net to coordinate a possible alternative.

About the Speaker

Cassie Riendeau 

Business Development Specialist, DATAVERSITY Training Center

Cassie is a DATAVERSITY Training center expert where she assists organizations from around the world to guide them in getting the most out of their training programs. With over 15 years experience in customer service, talent development, and marketing she has helped thousands to strengthen their careers and achieve their goals.

