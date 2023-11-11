Pan American Announces Marketing Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS60) is pleased to announce that it has engaged MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH (“MIC”) (address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-Str. 49b, 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de) for marketing services for an anticipated period of two months commencing on November 13, 2023, provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficiency of the marketing services.



MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness of the Company and attracting potential new investors. The marketing services will include project management and consulting to develop online marketing campaigns, coordinating marketing actions, maintaining and optimizing AdWords campaigns, adapting AdWords bidding strategies, optimizing AdWords ads and creating and optimizing landing pages. The promotional activity will occur by email, Facebook and Google.

The Company will pay a fee of €250,000 (plus GST) for the services. The Company will not issue any securities to MIC as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, MIC (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

To register for investor updates, please visit https://panam-energy.com.

