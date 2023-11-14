Podcast Examines Protests in U.S.

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday. Rich Goldberg on "The Ingraham Angle"

Thousands March in Aftermath of Israel Conflict

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the latest episode of the popular podcast "What's Bugging Me," host Dennis Kneale delves into a pressing question that has been on the minds of many: Who is truly behind the recent surge of pro-Palestinian marches in the United States? As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, Kneale takes a closer look at the potential ties to terrorist groups behind these protests.

In the days and weeks following the tragic terrorist attack on Israel, the U.S. has seen a significant increase in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. While these marches may seem like a show of support for the Palestinian people, Kneale uncovers evidence that suggests a more sinister agenda at play. Through in-depth research and interviews with experts, he reveals the potential connections between these protests and known terrorist organizations.

As a non-partisan and objective platform, "What's Bugging Me" aims to provide listeners with thought-provoking discussions on current events and issues. In this episode, Kneale raises important questions about the true motives behind the pro-Palestinian marches and the potential implications for both the U.S. and the Middle East. With a growing audience and a reputation for tackling controversial topics, "What's Bugging Me" continues to spark important conversations and shed light on pressing issues.

Listeners can tune in to the latest episode of "What's Bugging Me" to hear Kneale's insightful analysis and thought-provoking discussions on the ties to terrorist groups behind the pro-Palestinian marches. The podcast is available on all major streaming platforms. For more information, visit the official website or follow "What's Bugging Me" on social media. Stay informed and join the conversation on this important topic.

Kneale, a former journalist for The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, CNBC, and Fox Business Network, ends new Episode 52 of "What's Bugging Me" on the @Ricochet platform by reviewing a new article published by the Washington Examiner on November 7, 2023. The article can be found here:

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/anti-israel-dc-protestors-dark-money-donorworld-national-security

Kneale dissects the Examiner report in "Parting Shot," the final segment of the latest Episode #52 of "What's Bugging Me," on the @Ricochet platform here: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/hamas-is-here/

