HOBA Tech Unveils A.I Business Transformation Platform, HOBA Pro®, Setting A New Standard In Business Transformation
HOBA Tech, a global leader in business transformation solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of HOBA Pro, a revolutionary business transformation platform
HOBA Pro is the game-changer that the market and business transformers around the world have been waiting for. We are very excited to be bringing this to the market.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOBA Tech, a global leader in business transformation solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of HOBA Pro®, a revolutionary a.i business transformation platform. This new product is built on the backbone of the widely-acknowledged HOBA® (House of Business Architecture®) framework, a system trusted by FTSE-100 companies, startups, and even the UK government for setting up and turning around their business transformation.
— Heath Gascoigne, HOBA Tech CEO & Founder
The introduction of HOBA Pro® follows the international success of HOBA Tech's bestselling book, "The Business Transformation Playbook®," which topped the charts on Amazon in six categories, including consulting and project management. It was also ranked among the top seven best business strategy books of all time by Book Authority.
HOBA Pro® is designed to help companies, consultants, and consultancies easily manage all aspects of business transformation. From discovery for the Target Operating Model (TOM) to designing and delivering it, HOBA Pro® offers an organised, visual interface for the entire process. The platform is equipped with a.i., a step-through wizard and preformatted blueprints and templates, making it both easy and intuitive to use.
"HOBA Pro® is the game-changer that the market and business transformers around the world have been waiting for," said CEO and Founder, Heath Gascoigne. "With a.i. and built-in automation, it quickly creates all the blueprints in HOBA®, overcoming the 70% fail rate in business transformation by addressing the five challenges facing Business Architecture today."
HOBA Pro® puts the control back in the hands of the businesses by enabling users to manage the discovery, design, and delivery of the entire business transformation. It also offers all the Reference Models, Building Blocks, and Blueprints necessary to address the 5W1H questions asked of the Business and Business Architecture, saving time and effort and getting you to the first draft in record time.
HOBA Tech invites businesses to use HOBA Pro® to ensure their business transformation is a success and not join the 70% that fail.
About HOBA Tech
HOBA Tech is a leading provider of business transformation solutions, known for its world-renowned HOBA framework. Committed to driving business success, HOBA Tech continues to innovate with products like HOBA Pro to revolutionize business transformations.
For more information, visit www.hoba.tech.
