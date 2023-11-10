Visualization of conformational transition of GRP94 in solution

Compared with our knowledge about the cytosolic hsp90s, GRP94 remains an enigma. To date, it is still not clear how it recognizes its client proteins and how it bridges its ATP hydrolysis activity to the folding of its clients. To resolve these remaining challenges of GRP94, it is important to fully understand its conformational transitions along the ATP hydrolysis cycle, ideally in physiologically relevant solution conditions. nsEM, SAXS, and hydrogen–deuterium eXchange-coupled mass spectrometer (HDX-MS) are powerful and complementary tools to monitor the native conformations of macromolecules in solution at either the global or peptide level. Here, we combined these tools to probe the conformational transitions of mouse GRP94 (mGRP94) in different nucleotide-bound states and revealed the in-solution dynamics of GRP94 along the ATP cycle. This study thus provides information for future investigations of how the conformational changes of GRP94 are relayed to the folding of its clients.

Although similarities are obvious, the differences between GRP94 and cytosolic hsp90s are also prominent. The ATP hydrolysis rate of different hsp90s varies significantly from each other, and GRP94 is much less potent in ATP turnover than hsc82 or HtpG ( Dollins et al, 2007 ; Que et al, 2018 ). Meanwhile, although the structural model of GRP94 in a nucleotide-free state has not been characterized, structures of canine GRP94 (dGRP94) in complex with AMPPNP or ADP are available, which manifest dissimilarities from other hsp90s despite the highly analogous structures of their individual N, M or C domains. In the presence of AMPPNP, dGRP94 has been captured in both “twisted V” and “closed V” conformations, with the former conformation being unique to GRP94 ( Dollins et al, 2007 ; Huck et al, 2017 ). In the “twisted V” conformation, the two N domains are close to each other yet oriented in opposing directions, thereby preventing the dimerization of the N domains that are obligatory for its ATPase activity ( Dollins et al, 2007 ); whereas the “closed V” conformation of dGRP94 is similar to that observed in hsc82-AMPPNP-p23 complex, thus representing a ATP hydrolysis competent state of GRP94 ( Huck et al, 2017 ). Interestingly, the “closed V” conformation was only observed when the pre-N domain (22–72 aa, the sequence before the N domain) of dGRP94 was maintained at a minimum length (48–72 aa), suggesting an important role of pre-N domain in regulating the ATPase activity of GRP94. Consistent with this notion, the pre-N domain is conserved in GRP94 and appears to be much longer than its equivalents in other hsp90s, and its deletion considerably up-regulates the ATPase activity of GRP94 ( Dollins et al, 2007 ; Huck et al, 2017 ).

Results

apo mGRP94 exists as a heterogenous population wherein extended conformations are present As an initial step to characterize the physiological dynamics of GPR94 in its apo form, we performed inline size-exclusion chromatography (SEC)-SAXS on purified mouse GRP94 (mGRP94) in the absence of nucleotides (Fig S1A–D). Notably, we preserved the CL region and the full pre-N domain in the mGRP94 construct in consideration of their regulatory role in modulating the GRP94 function (Fig S1A). The scattering intensity, I(q), was measured with scattering vectors (q = 4πsinθ/λ) ranging from 0.009 to 0.29 Å−1 (Fig 1A), and the Rg for apo mGRP94 was calculated to be 55.7 Å after the Guinier approximation (Fig 1A, inset and Table S1). Dimensionless Kratky plot indicates that apo mGRP94 is largely well folded, despite that the small rise at qRg > 10 suggests the presence of minor flexible regions (Fig 1B) which are consistent with the presence of the CL region and the pre-N domain in our construct. Nevertheless, unlike the typical bell-shaped curve of a well-folded, single-domain protein with a local maximum of about 1.1 at qRg ≈ 1.73 (Burger et al, 2016), the dimensionless Kratky profile of apo mGRP94 manifested a much higher maximum of 1.4 at a shifted qRg ≈ 2.3 (Fig 1B). Such an observation suggests that mGRP94, in its apo form, samples extended shape in solution. We then calculated the distance distribution function P(r) via indirect Fourier transform (FT). As shown in Fig 1C, the P(r) profile of apo mGRP94 demonstrated a maximum diameter (D max ) of 188.9Å and exhibited a multimodal distribution with two major peaks at 40 and 80 Å respectively, further indicating that dimeric mGRP94 bears inherent conformational heterogeneity and could take on an extended conformation in solution. Of note, the P(r) profile for apo mGRP94 in this work is slightly different from that observed in previous studies (Krukenberg et al, 2009). Specifically, although the D max obtained is similar in both studies, the multimodal distribution of P(r) is much more prominent in the current study, further reflecting the impact of the preserved CL region and the pre-N domain on the overall conformation of apo mGRP94. Figure S1. The inline SEC-SAXS profiles of mGRP94 in different states. (A) Schematic diagram illustrating the construct of mGRP94 (22–754 aa) with the Pre-N and charged linker regions preserved. Pre-N, pre-N terminal domain; NTD, N-terminal domain; MD, middle domain; CTD, C-terminal domain. (B) Gel filtration profiles of purified mGRP94. Shown in the inset are the SDS–PAGE results of indicated peak fractions. (C) ATPase activity of purified mGRP94 presented as Michaelis–Menten plot. Experiments were independently performed three times and error bars depict the standard error of the mean. (D, E, F) The inline SEC-SAXS profiles of mGRP94 in the absence of nucleotides (D) and in the presence of AMPPNP (E) or ADP (F). The Rgs of the samples are also shown. Figure 1. Apo mGRP94 samples extended conformation in solution. (A) I(q) versus q as log-linear plots, the inset shows the Guinier fits (yellow lines) for determination of Rg. The red squares indicate data within the Guinier region with qRg < 1.3. (A, B) Dimensionless Kratky plots calculated from the scattering data in (A). (C) Normalized P(r) curves simulated from the structural models of mGRP94 in “open V” (grey), “close V” (cyan) or “twist V” (yellow) conformation are compared with the normalized experimental P(r) of mGRP94 in apo form (red). Neither of the structural models matches the experimental SAXS data of mGRP94 in apo form. The P(r) curves are normalized to equal areas. Meanwhile, we modeled the structures of mGRP94 in “twist V” and “closed V” conformation based on the crystal structures of homologous (97% identity) dGRP94 (PDB: 2O1U and 5ULS), and the structure of mGRP94 in more extended “open V” conformation based on the crystal structure of apo E.coli HtpG (PDB: 2IOQ) (Fig S2A–C). Then, the theoretical scattering profiles of these structure models were simulated and compared with the experimental data (Fig S2D–F). The experimental scattering and the derived P(r) function of apo mGRP94 deviates significantly from the simulated scattering data of the individual models (Figs 1C and S2D–F), and the experimental D max is also considerably larger than the models of mGRP94 in either “twist V” or “closed V” conformation. Notably, the deviation between the experimental scattering and the simulated scattering data is much smaller for “open V” model (χ2 = 12.5) than for “twist V” (χ2 = 48.9) or “close V” (χ2 = 35.9) model (Fig S2D–F), also suggesting that “open V”-like extended conformation likely exist in the apo mGRP94 population. Figure S2. Comparison of theoretical and experimental scattering curves and residuals of the fit. (A, B, C) Cartoon representations of the mGRP94 “close V,” “twist V,” and “open V” models, with the pre-N (grey), N-terminal (cyan), charged linker (red), middle (purple), and C-terminal (orange) domains color-coded as in Fig S1A. (D, E, F) Theoretical scattering curves (red lines) of mGRP94 “close V” (D), “twist V” (E), and “open V” (F) models are overlayed with the experimental scattering data of the apo mGRP94 sample (gray dots). Residuals of the fit are shown at the bottom. Theoretical scattering curves are generated by FOXS (Schneidman-Duhovny et al, 2013). Together, these results indicate that apo mGRP94 adopts neither “twist V” nor “closed V” conformation as observed in crystal structures, but rather exists as a heterogeneous population wherein extended and compact conformations are likely both present.

“Extended open V,” “compact close V,” and “compact twist V” conformations of apo mGRP94 coexist in the solution Previous SAXS studies have shown that cytosolic hsp90s in their apo form appear to be heterogenous and extended in solution, with the D max for HtpG, Hsc82, pig Hsp90, and human Hsp90α being 170, 220, 195, and 200 Å respectively, all of which are close to the D max of mGRP94 obtained in this study (Krukenberg et al, 2008; Krukenberg et al, 2009). Notably, the shape of their P(r) functions are also quite similar to each other and the experimental P(r) profile of mGRP94 from this study, wherein they all manifest a multimodal and elongated distribution, indicating coexistence of multiple conformations (Krukenberg et al, 2009). To quantitatively account for the conformational heterogeneity of apo mGRP94 in solution, we then used the Ensemble Optimization Method (EOM) to look for all possible conformations of it. During the ensembles generating process of EOM, the NTD and MD domains of mGRP94 were treated as a rigid body (NM domain) to speed up the conformational space searching, and the orientation of the two NM domains relative to the dimerized CTD domain was allowed to vary in a twofold symmetric manner. We first fixed the relative configuration of the NTD domain to the MD domain as observed in the “closed V” conformation of dGPR94, EOM analysis using two such NM closed domains and one dimerized CTD domain resulted in a moderate fit (χ2 = 10.22) to the experimental SAXS data (Fig 2A) while substituting the NM configuration for that observed in the “twist V” conformation of dGRP94 (NM twist ) leads to a better fit at χ2 = 7.74 (Fig 2A). Among the cytosolic hsp90s, only E.coli HtpG has an available crystal structure in apo form, which manifests an “open V” conformation with its two N domains 150 Å apart from each other (Shiau et al, 2006). We thus also modeled an “open V” conformation of mGRP94 based on this crystal structure and then used its NM configuration (NM open ) for EOM analysis. The use of NM open further improved the χ2 to 5.99 (Fig 2A), but the fit is still far from ideal. Figure 2. “Extended” and “Compact” conformations of apo mGRP94 coexist in solution. (A) Ensemble modeling results for apo mGRP4. (B) The fitting (blue line) of the OLIGOMER-picked models (inset) to the experimental profiles (red squares) is shown. Note that the models were rendered at 30 Å because the fit to the experimental SAXS data is good up to q = 0.05 Å−1, suggesting that the models are reliable up to a resolution level at about 20 Å. To further improve the fit, we then used OLIGOMER to account for the coexistence of distinct conformations. The input for OLIGOMER is the scattering profiles of apo mGRP94 and the form factors of mGRP94 models in “closed V” and “twist V” conformations, and that of the best EOM models (i.e., 01576open.pdb, 01737open.pdb, 03289open.pdb, and 07983open.pdb from previous EOM analysis). Given the simulated scattering intensities from the various models fed in, OLIGOMER finds their volume fractions by solving a system of linear equations using the algorithm of unconstrained least-squares to minimize the discrepancy between the experimental and calculated scattering curves. In this case, the OLIGOMER analysis resulted in a further improved fit to the experimental data (χ2 = 3.6) (Fig 2B) and revealed the presence of at least two distinct conformational states (Fig 2B). Most of mGRP94 (63.8%) samples an extended conformation which resembles the “open V” configuration of apo E.coli HtpG, whereas the rest (36.2%) seems to take on a compact shape (Fig 2B, inset). Hence, consistent with the large D max and the multimodal-shaped P(r) profile, EOM and OLIGOMER analysis further support that apo mGRP94, akin to the cytosolic hsp90s, bears conformational heterogeneity in solution wherein the majority adopts extended conformation. To gain more intuitive perception of the conformational heterogeneity of mGRP94, we next used negative staining EM (nsEM) to characterize mGRP94 in its apo form. Consistent with the SAXS results, apo mGRP94 manifested a high degree of conformational variability under the microscope, as molecules in either extended or curled-up conformation are readily discernable in reference-free 2D class averages. An initial dataset of 33,345 well-defined particles was used for ab initio model reconstruction without imposing any symmetry, whereas C2 symmetry was applied during subsequent 3D classification and 3D auto-refine. Finally, good reconstructions of three distinct classes were obtained (Fig 3), of which, the 2D projections match very well to corresponding reference-free class averages (Fig 3A–C, bottom panel). Figure 3. nsEM visualization of apo mGRP94 indicates the coexistence of “extended open,” “compact twist,” and “compact closed” conformations. (A, B, C) The nsEM reconstructions of apo mGRP94 unravel the coexistence of three different conformations. The nsEM reconstructions were shown in different views (top). To examine the correspondence between nsEM raw images and the final reconstructions, reference-free averages were compared with representative 2D projections of the final reconstructions at different angles. The number of particles included in each average is shown. The first class corresponds to about 59.6% of the particles’ entire populations (Fig S3A) and manifests an extended shape that resembles the “open V” conformation seen in the models that fit the SAXS data (Fig 3A, compared with 01576open.pdb in Fig 2B inset). The second class and the third class each correspond to 20.4% and 20% of the particle’s population (Fig S3A). Although class 2 and class 3 look similar at a cursory level, they are actually different from each other because the two parts which correspond to the two N terminal domains of mGRP94 separate from each other in class 3 yet contact each other in class 2 (Fig 3B and C). Indeed, class 2 and class 3 each could be fit well by the “close V” and “twist V” like mGRP94 models, and the resulting coefficients are 0.782 and 0.817, respectively (Fig S3B and C). Figure S3. Relative abundancy and model fitting of nsEM reference-free 3D classes. (A) The frequency distributions of the three different conformations. (B, C) The class 2 and class 3 of nsEM reference-free 3D classes could fit well by the “close V” (B) and “twist V” (C)-like mGRP94 models. Together, the SAXS and nsEM results corroborate each other and converge to the same point that distinct conformations of mGRP94 coexist in solution in the absence of nucleotides, with the majority (∼60%) of apo mGRP94 samples an “extended open V” conformation, whereas the rest (∼40%) resides in either “close V” or “twist V”-like compact conformations.