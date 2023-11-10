Wampold Companies Celebrates The Official Opening of the Rivermark Centre

The Wampold Companies Team at the Rivermark Centre Grand Opening

Wampold Companies is pleased to announce the official opening of the Rivermark Centre on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wampold Companies is pleased to announce the official opening of the Rivermark Centre. Wampold held a Grand Opening Gala on October 27, 2023 at the Rivermark Centre on Florida Blvd.

“Celebrating the official opening of the Rivermark Centre is truly special,” said Mike Wampold, founder and CEO of Wampold Companies. “We genuinely believe this building will be the stepping-stone to an abundance of opportunities for many businesses and residents alike.”

In February 2018, Wampold purchased the historic 330,000 square-foot property at 451 Florida Street, formerly known as the Chase South Tower. In early 2022, it was rebranded as Rivermark Centre, a mixed-use development featuring retail, residential and Class A office spaces. The addition of the 168 high-rise luxury apartments on floors 8-21 offers a new downtown living experience with stunning views of Baton Rouge and all the city has to offer.

“After all this time, it feels good to finally celebrate the opening of the Rivermark Centre,” said Ted Terrell, President of Wampold Companies. “We believe it brings a new feel and fresh start to downtown Baton Rouge that residents haven’t seen before. We couldn't be more happy with how everything turned out.”

About Wampold Companies

Since 1982, Wampold Companies has been a leader in real estate development, construction, major capital renovations and property management across Louisiana and beyond. With an impressive and diverse portfolio and a reputation for providing quality service with a commitment to excellence, integrity and professionalism, Wampold Companies has achieved success by exceeding the expectations of residents, team members and owners to reach new levels of satisfaction and profitability. For more information, visit wampold.com.

About Rivermark Centre

Rivermark Centre is situated in Baton Rouge’s downtown central business district and offers a coveted location, convenient accessibility and versatile floor plans for businesses and residences alike. With breathtaking panoramic views of the Mississippi River, Rivermark Centre provides an ideal address that seamlessly blends work, home life and personal leisure together, along with high-end amenities and easy access to the vibrant Capital city, making it an exceptional choice for those looking for both location and luxury. For more information, visit rivermarkcentre.com.

###

LINK TO RAW MEDIA:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1x0IT957og_eGBelc4217dqUqqzwjrAJP/view?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/file/d/1T7kMHvYXaFr247cBXGEHeevYEbZxRYsM/view?usp=sharing

Celebrating The Rivermark Centre Grand Opening