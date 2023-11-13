KnowledgeBaseFL & Kevin Bartlett Announce an Exclusive Webinar on Bonita Bay and Pelican Landing Real Estate

KnowledgeBaseFL and Kevin Bartlett are excited to announce a webinar covering on Southwest Florida real estate with a focus on Bonita Bay and Pelican Landing.

BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Marketing, South Florida's leading digital-first ad agency, in partnership with KnowledgeBaseFL and under the J Pavich Realty World Brokerage, is excited to announce an exclusive webinar that will navigate through the current state of the Southwest Florida real estate market with a focus on Bonita Bay and Pelican Landing homes for sale . This event is scheduled to take place on November 16th at 1pm Eastern Standard Time and will be conducted online.A Window to Paradise: Unlocking the Potential of Bonita Bay and Pelican LandingThe webinar, titled "2023 State of the Southwest Florida Real Estate Market" is set to feature a comprehensive analysis of real estate market trends, investment opportunities, and lifestyle benefits of residing in the prestigious communities of Bonita Bay and Pelican Landing as well as an overview of the trends the Southwest Florida region is seeing as we close out 2023. Additionally it is expected the panel will cover real estate insights for 2024 and beyond. It is an essential event for anyone interested in the luxury real estate market, from potential homeowners to seasoned investors.Expert Insights and Exclusive InformationAttendees will benefit from the expert insights of Kevin Bartlett, a leading figure in Southwest Florida's real estate market and the founder of KnowledgeBaseFL. Kevin was recently awarded with no less than 2 national real estate awards for being one of the top 1% of agents nationwide as well as winning Best of Collier for 2023 for the best real estate agent in Collier County . Mr. Bartlett has done over $400,000,000 in transactions during his career in Real Estate and is expected to do nearly 300 transactions in 2023 with a total of $100 million in transactions in Southwest Florida.The session will cover critical topics, including the cost of joining the exclusive Bonita Bay Club, the retirement benefits of Bonita Springs, the visionary development of Bonita Bay, and the extensive amenities available at Pelican Landing.Engage with the BestThe webinar promises to be an interactive platform, offering participants the chance to engage with top industry experts and gain firsthand knowledge about " Bonita Bay homes for sale " and "Pelican Landing homes for sale." It will address frequently asked questions and provide a platform for attendees to pose their inquiries regarding these coveted communities.Registration Now OpenWe invite interested parties to register for the webinar and take the first step towards discovering the opulence of Southwest Florida living. With limited seats available, early registration is encouraged to ensure participation in this exclusive event.About Kevin Bartlett & KnowledgeBaseFLKnowledgeBaseFL, led by real estate connoisseur Kevin Bartlett, is Southwest Florida's premier real estate team, renowned for its market expertise and commitment to providing exceptional service in the luxury real estate sector.Join us for an enlightening session and take a closer look at what luxury living in Southwest Florida has to offer.