SunStone Secure Launches Groundbreaking Advisory Services Aligned with NIST AI Risk Management Framework
SunStone Becomes the First to Offer Gap Analysis and Audit Compliance Consultation Services Tailored to NIST AI RMF 1.0 for Federal Agencies, CSPs and ISVs
With the launch of our new services, SunStone Secure positions itself at the forefront of AI governance and risk management.”BELMONT, CA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunStone Secure, a trailblazer in cybersecurity and compliance advisory services, announced today the launch of its new suite of services designed to assist Federal Agencies, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in aligning their AI offerings with the recently announced National Institute of Standards and Technology's AI Risk Management Framework (NIST AI RMF 1.0). This suite of services is pivotal for organizations looking to adapt to the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML).
— Mats Nahlinder, CEO
As the first company to provide such a targeted and sophisticated approach, SunStone Secure’s new services will bridge the gap between current practices and the rigorous requirements set forth by the NIST AI RMF. Services will include comprehensive gap analysis, a prioritized action plan for compliance, ad hoc consulting sessions for swift remediation, and robust audit and reporting capabilities to satisfy NIST directives.
Key Service Capabilities:
1. Digital Twin Technology Platform: Utilizing state-of-the-art digital twin technology, SunStone Secure models and evaluates client environments against the NIST AI RMF benchmarks with unprecedented speed and accuracy, allowing for rapid identification of compliance gaps.
2. Leading Compliance Expertise: SunStone Secure’s team comprises industry veterans who not only understand the intricacies of AI risk but have also contributed to shaping the very standards they help enforce. Their expertise ensures that clients receive the most competent and up-to-date advisory services.
"With the launch of our new services, SunStone Secure positions itself at the forefront of AI governance and risk management," said Mats Nahlinder, CEO and co-founder of SunStone Secure. "Our ongoing collaborative efforts with NIST and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), as well as our investment in an innovative AI red-team safety testing and compliance assessment platform, demonstrates our commitment to helping agencies, healthcare entities, and other highly regulated enterprises safely utilize AI and accelerate time to value," added CTO and co-founder, Robert Ficcaglia.
About SunStone Secure:
SunStone Secure is dedicated to propelling organizations towards achieving and exceeding industry standards in cybersecurity compliance. Whether SOC2, FedRAMP, StateRAMP, or the recently announced AI RMF, its services enable organizations to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance with ease and confidence.
Invitation to Federal Agencies, CSPs and ISVs:
SunStone Secure invites you to collaborate with a leader in compliance advisory and embrace our AI RMF services, modeled for excellence and grounded in our proven success with FedRAMP. Let SunStone Secure be your partner in navigating the future of AI compliance.
Embark on a journey to secure AI deployment with SunStone Secure as your trusted advisor.To explore how SunStone Secure can assist your organization in achieving AI RMF compliance, please contact:
