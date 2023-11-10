New affordable homes coming to West Kootenays

CANADA, November 10 - More people in the West Kootenay region, including families, seniors and those living with disabilities will soon have more affordable rental homes to choose from with nearly 70 units, which are under construction or open.

“People want to live in B.C. and near their loved ones but rising costs and global inflation are forcing them to make the difficult choice to leave their home community to find an affordable place to live,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister for Housing. “We’re making record investments in affordable housing to help people afford to stay, work and raise families in the communities they call home. We will continue to build on these investments to provide people with affordable housing options across B.C.”

Located on city-owned land in Rossland at 1920 Third Ave., Rossland Yards is welcoming residents to 37 new apartment units above a new city hall. The building includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and will prioritize individuals, couples and families who are working in the community or have recently retired from the local workforce.

Rossland Yards is the result of a partnership between the Province through BC Housing, the City of Rossland, Columbia Basin Trust, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund and non-profit operator the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (LCAHS).

Construction is also underway on a new 31-unit development at 96 Deadmarsh Ave. in Fruitvale. The new development will provide a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units for individuals, families, seniors and people living with disabilities.

The housing will also be managed by LCAHS, which is partnering with the Province, the Village of Fruitvale and Columbia Basin Trust on the project. Construction is expected to be complete by late 2025.

“The West Kootenays is growing and we’ve taken steps to support people living in our communities by providing grants to local businesses and developing more affordable housing, such as Rossland Yard,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust. “By investing in projects such as this, we will grow our economy and give people even more reason to stay.”

These projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 homes delivered or under construction, including approximately 990 homes in the Kootenay region.

“We are excited to be working so closely with the City of Rossland, Village of Fruitvale and our project funders to bring new units of affordable rental housing to the Lower Columbia Region, which, like so many other parts of the province, is facing a shortage of affordable rental options for low- to moderate-income households. Respectful partnerships are at the root of our success.”

“We know that housing is essential for healthy and resilient communities, and it remains a focus for the trust to support communities, such as Rossland and Fruitvale, to ensure residents have access to affordable housing that meets their needs. These projects are a testament to the power of community spirit and collaboration, and to the leadership of the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society. Congratulations to the new and future community members who will call these developments home.”

“Rossland Yards represents a great example of what is possible when we work across sectors to address our region’s housing challenges. With this project, we have taken a big step toward improving access to affordable workforce housing for Rosslanders. We look forward to welcoming community members into our new city hall. A debt of gratitude is owed to our funding partners and the team at the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society for bringing this project to life.”

“Fruitvale is so excited to see this partnership between the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, BC Housing, the Village of Fruitvale, and financial supporters such as Columbia Basin Trust come to fruition with the start of construction. This new 31-unit housing complex in the heart of our village will serve persons with disabilities, singles, families and seniors, providing badly needed housing in our valley.”

