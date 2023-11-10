CDT Joins Letter in Support of Access to Vehicle-Generated Data for Repairs 

CDT joined with US PIRG in sending a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce in support of H.R. 906, the REPAIR Act, to require auto manufacturers to give car owners and their designated repair shops access to vehicle-generated data needed for repairs.
