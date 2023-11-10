RE: VT RT 106 - WEATHERSFIELD

Roadway is open to one lane and is expected to be reduced to one lane for several hours .

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 106 in Weathersfield near the intersection with Upper Falls Rd is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle crash. Emergency crews are on scene.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.