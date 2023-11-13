Safety Vision, LLC Secures 2023 Top Houston Workplaces Award
Being recognized as a top workplace in Houston confirms my commitment to create a place where individuals can contribute to the success of the company knowing they will always be treated like family.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision, LLC, a Houston-based industry leader in mobile video surveillance solutions, is proud to announce it was recently awarded the 2023 Top Workplaces Award in Houston. This recognition by Energage and the Houston Chronicle confirms the company’s commitment to creating and maintaining an exceptional workplace culture since the company’s inception in 1993.
— Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO of Safety Vision
A privately held company, the culture at Safety Vision reflects a family feeling with generous benefits and a collaborative and intrapreneurial spirit where suggestions and new ideas are encouraged and considered at the highest level. During the pandemic, the company maintained all employees and ensured that they received their full compensation and benefits even while operations were restricted. Many employees have been with the company for decades with several working here since the start 30 years ago.
CEO Bruce Smith, expressed gratitude, saying, “Being recognized by our Visionaries as a top workplace in Houston confirms my lifelong commitment to creating a place to work where individuals can contribute to the overall growth and success of the company knowing they will be treated like family and that their efforts are an investment in their success and the security of their entire family.”
With a solid position in the Mass Transit, Student Transportation K-12 and Commercial Trucking sectors, Safety Vision has consistently demonstrated its commitment to safety, innovation and delivering excellence.
Safety Vision, LLC has emerged as one of the world's largest providers of state-of-the-art Mobile Video Surveillance equipment, offering a wide range of solutions to empower organizations across diverse sectors to improve safety, reduce risk and enhance operational efficiency.
About Safety Vision, LLC: Safety Vision, LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions since 1993. Specializing in Mass Transit, Student Transportation K-12 and Commercial Trucking industries, Safety Vision offers state-of-the-art Mobile Video Surveillance equipment, including Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) and Network Video Recorders (NVRs). Their solutions incorporate innovative technologies, such as AI cameras, cloud storage, live look-in and more, to ensure fleet safety, security and operational efficiency.
