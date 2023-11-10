Entrepreneurs Thrive Here: Global Entrepreneurship Week Kicks Off from November 13-19 Featuring Global Activities

Entrepreneurs Meeting Ebusiness Technology Meeting Small Business Owner Smiling in Front of Her Store

Learn How to Grow, Thrive and Transform With Us By Participating in GEW 2023

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting is proud to commemorate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) from November 13-19, by extending support to entrepreneurs, non-profit organizations, and small business owners with complimentary branding and growth consultations. This year, the theme for #GEW2023 is "Entrepreneurs Thrive Here," featuring over 1,000 planned activities nationwide that showcase the country's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. Founded by Glenna Gonzalez, JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting brings over 20 years of experience in the Marketing and Business Development realm. Glenna has played a pivotal role in fostering the growth, transformation, and success of clients and businesses, having executed impactful marketing strategies for both national and international organizations. As an award-winning business development professional, she has consistently delivered remarkable results for the entities she has served.

She will attend NC Idea’s 5th Annual Ecosystem Summit in Raleigh, NC this year from November 13-15th to further commemorate this eventful week. The 2023 Ecosystem Summit includes an impressive lineup of nationally recognized experts who will be Keynote and Session Speakers. The Summit stands as the sole statewide conference that unites a variety of leaders to discuss the essential elements required to bolster all entrepreneurs while establishing a collective vision for transforming our state’s equitable economic development for business expansion. Annually in November, 10 million individuals engage in numerous activities, competitions, and events, gaining the knowledge, experience, and connections that are essential for business growth and sustainability. Powered by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, GEW is an international initiative that continues to be memorable and impactful from year to year.

For a comprehensive list of events and participating organizations, or to delve deeper into Global Entrepreneurship Week, please visit www.gew.co. Join the conversation online using #GEW2023 and #EntrepreneursThriveHere.

Explore JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC on the internet, or check out Glenna's upcoming blog. This exciting project aims to provide valuable insights for individuals contemplating the initiation of a new business. Stay tuned for additional details and updates, including new articles and resources being added soon.

NC Idea 2022 Ecosystem Summit Address with Thom Ruhe, CEO of NC Idea