U.S.VETS Inland Empire Teams Up with CVS Health to Host Veterans Day Celebration and Resource Fair
Free Event Will Feature Riverside Mayor, Special Tributes to VeteransMARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
U.S.VETS – Inland Empire, the leading nonprofit working to end veteran homelessness, and CVS Health have teamed up to celebrate our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day. The free event on Saturday kicks off with keynote speaker Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, along with remarks from local government representatives and community partners, followed by a resource fair for veterans and their families that will include the Project Health mobile clinic provided by CVS Health, offering free physical and mental health screenings to people who need these services most. The program will also include special tributes from veteran participants and a cake cutting to recognize the U.S. Marine Corps’ 248th birthday.
WHEN:
Saturday, Nov. 11
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with program at 11 a.m.
WHERE:
U.S.VETS – Inland Empire
March Veterans Village
15305 6th Street
March Air Reserve Base, CA 92518
EVENT SCHEDULE:
• Welcome: Nicole Starks-Murray, Executive Director, U.S.VETS
• Invocation: Marquis Palmer, U.S. Marine Corps, American Legion Post 521 Chaplain
• Pledge of Allegiance: Airean Hayes, U.S. Air Force
• National Anthem and Armed Forces Medley: Jennifer Oberle
• Remarks: Patricia Lock Dawson, Mayor of Riverside; Ignacio Romero, Representative, Congressman Mark Takano’s Office; Dr. Albert Huang, Senior Medical Director, Southern California, CVS Health; Anne Hyde Dunsmore, Founder/CEO, Angeles Force USA; Marcus Dillard, Chief, Homeless Services of San Bernardino County; Paulo Sinclair, U.S.VETS client
• Those Who Serve Tribute: Marisol Salcido, U.S.VETS
• Happy 248th Birthday, U.S. Marines Corp Cake: Michael Ryan, U.S. Marines Corps
ABOUT:
U.S.VETS is the largest non-profit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Our holistic approach provides housing, counseling, career programs and supportive services to help veterans rebuild and thrive. With 40 residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life. Since opening in 2003, U.S.VETS – Inland Empire has been serving more than 400 veterans in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, helping them live with dignity and independence.
U.S.VETS encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of Veterans Day and Make Camo Your Cause. The Make Camo Your Cause campaign has established camouflage print as an official symbol of veteran pride and patriotism, inviting all to shop camo (shop.usvets.org), wear camo and share camo through social media (#HONORUSVETS) on November 11 to show support.
CONTACT:
Nicole Starks-Murray
U.S.VETS – Inland Empire
(951) 212-0277
nmurray@usvets.org
Monica Prinzing
CVS Health
(831) 241-8294
PrinzingM@cvshealth.com
Cindy Monticue
U.S.VETS
+1 213-574-2668
email us here