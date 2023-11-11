Local Portland Painting Company “Paints it Forward” with a Free Interior Paint Job for Longtime Portland Resident
Build & Paint Portland 'Paints it Forward' with free interior paint job for NE Portland resident, in collaboration with Taking Ownership PDX & Miller Paint.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a spirit of community and kindness, local residential painting company, Build & Paint Portland, is thrilled to announce its participation in the "Paint it Forward" initiative for the second year in a row. This time, they are bringing smiles to the home of longtime Northeast Portland resident Norma Roland.
On November 13-15, 2023, the crew from Build & Paint Portland will be transforming Norma's
2-bedroom house with two fresh coats of paint on walls and ceilings, all at absolutely no cost to her.
This uplifting project is made possible through collaboration with local non-profit Taking Ownership PDX and the generous support of Miller Paint, a longstanding local paint manufacturer. Taking Ownership PDX played a pivotal role in connecting with Norma, while Miller Paint is the paint sponsor for the project.
Build & Paint Portland’s owner Steve Rice shared his excitement about participating in Paint it Forward, saying, "As the holiday season approaches, we find joy in reaching out to residents who may not have the means for our services but truly deserve a touch of 'painting happiness.'
Paint it Forward, a nationwide initiative originating in Los Angeles in 2005, aims to give back to communities by providing over $1 million in free painting services to deserving families across the country this fall.
Taking Ownership, a small-but-mighty community collective of contractors, realtors, neighbors, and businesses. Together we renovate and repair Black-owned homes that have requested our help, with an emphasis on enabling Black homeowners to age in place, generate wealth and simultaneously deter predatory investors and realtors to deflect the gentrification process.
MADE HERE. FOR HERE. Manufactured in Portland, Oregon since 1890, Miller Paint is an employee-owned company with over 50 stores throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Miller Paint products are specifically formulated for the Northwest climate and are known for outstanding quality and durability. Learn more at millerpaint.com, and engage on Facebook and Instagram at @MillerPaint.
Dedicated to the renewal and restoration of Portland's homes, Build & Paint Portland specializes in interior and exterior painting and carpentry. Explore more about their mission at buildandpaintportland.com or on Instagram at @build.paint.portland.
