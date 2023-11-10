AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES BRIDGE LOAN FINANCING
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE:ATHR)BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (“ATHR” ) (CSE: ATHR) (FSE:2QZ) announces that it has entered into loan agreements with lenders comprised of an arms length individual, two directors, and the spouse of a director (the “Lenders”) for loans in the aggregate amount of $125,000 (the “Loans”). The Loans bear interest at an annual rate of 15% and will be repayable in full on on various dates 12 months from advancement of funds. The Company may prepay all or a portion of the Loans in advance at any time subject to at least 6 months interest paid to the Lenders.
In consideration for the Loans and subject to the Canadian Stock Exchange approval, the Company will issue in favour of the lenders, an aggregate of 625,000 common shares (the “Bonus Shares”).
The Corporation intends to use the Loans for working capital and general corporate purposes.
ABOUT AETHER:
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions – a significant contributor to urban air pollution.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Paul Woodward
President
Tel: 604 690-3797
http://www.aethercatalyst.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.
Forward-Looking Information
This release may include certain statements that are deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Paul Woodward
paul@aethercatalyst.com