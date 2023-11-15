One Third Stories Introduces "Countdown to Christmas": A Festive Language-Learning Adventure for Children
Our aim is to make language learning enjoyable and accessible, and this book perfectly embodies that ethos. It's not just a holiday tale; it's a passport to exploring new languages.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Third Stories, a leading provider of innovative language-learning resources for children, proudly announces the relaunch of its beloved: "Countdown to Christmas." This enchanting book is designed to infuse the joy of the holiday season with the excitement of language acquisition, providing a unique and engaging learning experience for young readers.
"Countdown to Christmas" is a captivating storybook crafted to captivate the imagination of children while immersing them in a delightful linguistic journey. The book is about five children from different countries and their simple wishes for the Christmas season. The book introduces readers to the Christmas traditions of each character while incorporating language learning. What makes this book truly special is its incorporation of language learning within a festive narrative.
The story unfolds gradually, incorporating new words and phrases from different languages as the countdown to Christmas progresses. Using One Third Stories' signature Clockwork Methodology, the book introduces these new language elements seamlessly, ensuring that young readers absorb and enjoy the linguistic adventure effortlessly.
Jennifer Moscato, Co-Owner of One Third Stories, expresses her enthusiasm for the release, stating, "We're thrilled to introduce 'Countdown to Christmas' as a delightful addition to our collection. Our aim is to make language learning enjoyable and accessible, and this book perfectly embodies that ethos. It's not just a holiday tale; it's a passport to exploring new languages."
This holiday-themed book serves as an ideal way for children to embrace the festive season while effortlessly learning new words and phrases in multiple languages. It provides a platform for cultural exploration, encouraging an appreciation for diverse traditions and customs associated with Christmas across the world.
"Countdown to Christmas" is now available for purchase on the One Third Stories website. This book offers an opportunity for parents, educators, and young readers to embark on a festive linguistic adventure and add a unique flair to their holiday celebrations.
For more information on "Countdown to Christmas" and other language-learning resources offered by One Third Stories, visit onethirdstories.com.
