Governor Walz Recognizes Veterans Day

[ST. PAUL, MN] – On Friday, Governor Tim Walz, a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, is recognizing Veterans Day in the State of Minnesota and reiterating his unwavering support and commitment to Minnesota’s veterans.

“Minnesota remains committed to honoring our veterans – the more than 300,000 Minnesotans who answered the call to serve our state, country, and democracy,” said Governor Walz. “From expanding service bonuses, signing the Veterans Restorative Justice Act into law, and moving Minnesota closer to ending veterans homelessness, we’ll continue to invest in the health, wellbeing, and success of our veterans. Today and every day, they deserve our highest support.”

In May, Governor Walz signed a comprehensive veterans and military affairs bill into law that is moving the state closer to its goal of becoming the fourth state to end veteran homelessness, expanding service bonuses for veterans, funding veterans homes, and investing in the readiness of the Minnesota National Guard.

In August, Governor Walz attended a dedication ceremony for the Redwood Falls State Veterans Cemetery, another measure of respect for Minnesota’s veterans and military community.