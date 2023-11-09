Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,137 in the last 365 days.

Governor Walz Recognizes Veterans Day

[ST. PAUL, MN] – On Friday, Governor Tim Walz, a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, is recognizing Veterans Day in the State of Minnesota and reiterating his unwavering support and commitment to Minnesota’s veterans.

“Minnesota remains committed to honoring our veterans – the more than 300,000 Minnesotans who answered the call to serve our state, country, and democracy,” said Governor Walz. “From expanding service bonuses, signing the Veterans Restorative Justice Act into law, and moving Minnesota closer to ending veterans homelessness, we’ll continue to invest in the health, wellbeing, and success of our veterans. Today and every day, they deserve our highest support.”

In May, Governor Walz signed a comprehensive veterans and military affairs bill into law that is moving the state closer to its goal of becoming the fourth state to end veteran homelessness, expanding service bonuses for veterans, funding veterans homes, and investing in the readiness of the Minnesota National Guard.

In August, Governor Walz attended a dedication ceremony for the Redwood Falls State Veterans Cemetery, another measure of respect for Minnesota’s veterans and military community.

You just read:

Governor Walz Recognizes Veterans Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more