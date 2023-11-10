S&S Activewear Welcomes Lisa Gould as Chief People Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- S&S Activewear, a leading wholesale apparel company, is excited to announce the appointment of Lisa Gould as its Chief People Officer. With a dynamic career spanning organizational development, talent acquisition, and employee engagement, Lisa is poised to lead the company's human resources and talent management strategies into the future.
With an outstanding track record in designing and implementing talent initiatives, Lisa is a recognized voice around crafting strategies that seamlessly align with business objectives. Her expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and integrations has been pivotal in guiding organizations to evolve and adapt, ensuring their continued success in changing market landscapes.
“Lisa’s genuine passion for people and commitment to fostering an inclusive and people-first work environment make her the ideal fit to join the S&S team,” said CEO Frank Myers. “We are grateful Lisa has chosen to bring her talents to S&S, and we’re excited for everything we’ll accomplish together.”
Lisa excels at developing strategy with an intentional focus on the human element. She is deeply committed to fostering an environment that places a high value on employee well-being and satisfaction. Her commitment to building connection, engagement, and belonging at the core of workplace culture is the anchor of her team-focused leadership strategy.
“The energy and excitement of the S&S team is electric and contagious,” said Lisa. “I’m looking forward to teaming up with this vibrant crew, combining our expertise to guide our people strategies and enhance our team’s operations, all aimed at propelling our continued success and expansion.”
To learn more about S&S Activewear, visit www.ssactivewear.com.
About S&S Activewear
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is the leading distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 80 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 4 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.
For press inquiries, please contact PR@ssactivewear.com.
Media Relations
