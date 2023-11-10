Acon launches a customizable trampoline to elevate the backyard play experience

Olympic trampolinist Aleksi Saanio using the Acon X

The Acon X allows users to fine-tune the feel of the trampoline to exact individual preferences from safe family fun to Olympic level requirements.

OULU, FINLAND, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Acon, the leading trampoline design and manufacturing company, has launched Acon X, the world’s most intelligent trampoline to transform the backyard trampoline experience for both families and thrill-seekers who prioritize high performance, quality, and safety.

Developed over three years with the involvement of Olympic trampoline athletes, the Acon X introduces several industry-first features designed to deliver an unmatched user experience. The base model starts at $3,900. With all possible upgrades and add-ons, the top-of-the-line trampoline will be priced around $10,000.

The trampoline area is larger than four king-size beds, allowing it to be used as an outdoor social spot to spend time with friends and family, and even play a special, bouncy type of soccer or basketball on it.

“With almost three decades of innovation in trampoline design, we wanted to bring something completely revolutionary for customers that want the very best there is. For years, Acon has been lauded as the best bounce in our industry. We want to keep on delivering on this expectation and take trampolining further. This relentless pursuit has resulted in the Acon X – our most advanced product so far – and we can’t wait to see both fun-loving kids and pro-level enthusiasts experience it,” says Tarmo Sallinen, CEO of Acon.

“The bounce on the new Acon X feels amazing and effortless,“ says two-time Silver Medalist at the World Freestyle Trampoline Championships, Aleksi Sainio. “The ability to customize the bounce to my needs so easily has been a true game changer. I was finally able to do the big quints – 5 backflips off a single bounce – that have been just out of reach for so long. The key was a trampoline that I was able to fit exactly to my needs as a pro athlete.”

The intelligence of Acon X is illustrated by seven patent-pending innovations that enhance the customizability, safety, stability and versatility of trampolining. Five of the features have never been seen before in garden trampolines.

An industry-first feature, “My Bounce” lets users fine-tune their bouncing experience according to exact preference and needs. My Bounce allows users to adjust spring configurations – including the number of springs – and switch mats. Users can opt for a gentle, soothing bounce or a thrilling, high-energy jump that helps to achieve a high number of flips and spins safely.

The Acon X is equipped with the world's sturdiest garden trampoline frame, designed to eliminate any sway and shake, and ensure that heavy winds cannot pick it up. Thanks to unparalleled stability, more energy is reflected in every rebound, providing a more even, dynamic bounce.

The adjustable height system offers three different levels for the trampoline surface and represents another breakthrough for garden trampolines. The result is a tailored jumping experience designed to accommodate everyone in the family, from little leapers to pro-level trick masters.

Acon X offers more than trampolining with its largest play area in the market. With exchangeable enclosure panels, the trampoline can be transformed with sports-centric activity panels. By adding goals or hoops to each end, the trampoline becomes a soccer or basketball field that provides an extra element to the game with its bounce.

For added safety, the Acon X features never-before-seen Stumble-Free Corner Doors, which are quick and safe entries and exits to and from the trampoline, anchored by sturdy, padded Corner Stands where jumpers can wait their turn to bounce or just chill out while watching friends.

The trampoline introduces Zero Gap Safety, a zippered connection between the safety enclosure, safety paddings and frame, which removes any chance of jumpers falling out and injuring themselves.

Together, these innovations culminate in a level of performance unrivaled in garden trampolines. More add-ons and upgrades will be introduced later this year and in 2024, including a $5,000 competition mat.

“The Acon X represents a bold leap forward in backyard trampoline design and craftsmanship. It’s the apex of our R&D, science, and obsession with bounce, safety and play, coming together for an experience you’ll only feel on an Acon. The multiple features have been painstakingly designed and tested with obsessive prototyping and scientific rigor. Most of all, the cooperation with families and freestyle enthusiasts have guided us to deliver the bounce playground of dreams,” says Markus Lohi, Head of R&D at Acon.

The Acon X is available to order on Acon’s website from October 19th, 2023. The price ranges between $3,900–10,000, depending on the add-ons selected. Acon offers a warranty for up to 10 years.

Acon X Trampoline - The Ultimate Playground of Your Dreams!