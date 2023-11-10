Named a Top Franchise for Veterans, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Shares One of Their Stories for Veterans Day
Stephen Edwards story for Veterans Day
More than one third of our franchisees are veterans,”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilliar To Post Home Inspectors, the largest home inspection company in North America, has just been recognized as Number 24 of the top 150 franchises for veterans in 2023 by Entrepreneur. The ranking, which is featured in the November/December issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the top franchise companies that offer incentives to veterans who join their systems.
— Charles Furlough, President and CEO of Pillar To Post
A perfect way to honor our vets on Veterans Day is to share this story of one of Pillar To Post's newest franchisees. Stephen Edwards is a jack of all trades and its already serving him well in his new career path. Last September, the 42-year-old Terrell, Texas, resident launched operations as an owner within the Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® network. Edwards serves homebuyers and sellers in counties about an hour east of Dallas.
Edwards isn’t exaggerating when he says he’s had a “very diversified” working career. He joined the U.S. Army as an infantryman when he was only 17 – which required his parents to sign a waiver since he wasn’t yet 18 – and served his country for four years.
“I am third generation military", said Edwards. "Both my father and my grandfather served in the Army. My grandfather worked as a mechanic. My dad was a tanker which had us living in Germany for a couple years and that's where I started Kindergarten and 1st grade before we came back to Texas. I joined the Army right out of high school. During my service I received the Overseas Service & Army Service Ribbons, four Achievement and National Defense Service Medals, and was recognized with Expert Rifle/Grenade Marksman and Expert Infantry Badges."
After his service, Edwards spent time in the property preservation field, both on the inspection side and hazard insurance claim side, where he managed multiple teams. He also spent a decade managing call centers with a focus on auto loans and mortgages. Edwards was most recently head of IT for a software firm that builds marketing software for banks and credit unions. And it should not be overlooked that Edwards spent every summer from the time he was ten until he joined the Army wiring houses for his grandfather who was a master electrician and owned his own company.
“My work and military experience has allowed me to gain knowledge in multiple areas,” Edwards said. “During my time in the property preservation industry, I reviewed thousands of inspection reports identifying deficiencies and recommending repairs to file insurance claims. And growing up wiring houses made me very familiar with proper construction of homes. I have held leadership roles in all my positions, and I have been very effective in building great relationships with employees I still talk to today. That will continue to help me grow my business by setting the right example for staff and leading from the front.”
Like many others over the last several years, Edwards’ impetus for a career switch was getting laid off in February, his second in the last 10 years. Edwards said he applied for more than 500 jobs and received only three callbacks. With a market flooded with talent, Edwards determined his best move was to go into business for himself. That’s when he came across Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and found the perfect match for his variety of talents.
“I instantly thought that Pillar To Post Home Inspectors was right up my alley. I especially liked the idea of dealing with a new situation every day,” Edward said. “I went through the discovery process and by the third conversation I was sold and knew this was going to be the next stage of my life. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors checks the box for adding value and helping people to buy a home and be confident in what is most likely the largest purchase of their life. This is something I will take a lot of pride in.”
Home inspections are a vital part of the real estate sector, providing buyers and sellers with reliable information about the condition and value of a property. The U.S. building inspector industry, measured by revenue, is estimated to have a market size of $4.9 billion according to global research firm IBISWorld. Pillar to Post Home Inspectors has been at the forefront with its outstanding and innovative technologies that were introduced just in time to provide contactless home inspections during the pandemic. Edwards is a perfect fit for Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and gives one of our veterans a real opportunity to structure his business as he sees fit, whether hiring employees or doing it all himself.
There are more than 550 Pillar To Post franchisees throughout the U.S. and Canada, with plans for 500-600 more in the next five years.
