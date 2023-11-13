Submit Release
Pandemic Patients launches campaign to deliver critical support to disabled long COVID patients.

Long COVID left me unable to work and I was repeatedly denied when I applied for disability benefits. Pandemic Patients was there for me when I needed help.”
— Kerri McCrossen
SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Characterized by chronic fatigue, cognitive impairment, and organ damage, long COVID is a common consequence of COVID-19 infection, and it is keeping millions of Americans out of work. Up to 41% of non-hospitalized adults with COVID-19 will develop long-term symptoms after the initial infection. Workplace disability benefits commonly help employees maintain their income when they are unable to work due to illness or injury. Still, people with long COVID face significant barriers to obtaining those benefits.

Patients lack clear diagnostic criteria and laboratory tests for long COVID, which places them at a disadvantage when disability insurance companies demand objective medical documentation to establish their eligibility for benefits. As a result, many people with long COVID are pushed into poverty because they cannot work, and are unable to obtain disability benefits. Countless long COVID patients cannot afford the help of an attorney to secure their eligibility for disability benefits, and many have exhausted their savings after being forced to exit the workforce.

On November 13, 2023, Pandemic Patients launched a fundraising campaign to expand their legal services programs. With the funds raised through this campaign, Pandemic Patients will hire additional staff to help long COVID patients file for disability benefits and appeal the wrongful denial of their benefits. By expanding these services, Pandemic Patients will deliver critical support to long COVID patients who are threatened by bankruptcy, homelessness, and unemployment.

Founded on May 26, 2021, Pandemic Patients is a 501(c)(3) patient advocacy organization that connects people affected by COVID-19 with pro bono legal services. Since the organization’s Pandemic Legal Assistance Network (PLAN) was established in July 2022, Pandemic Patients has been assisting long COVID patients with legal issues related to disability and employment. Through this program, Pandemic Patients has helped long COVID patients obtain disability benefits through their workplace disability insurance policies and the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program.

