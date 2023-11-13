Grady Campbell and Tipping Point Recognize 2024 Top CEOs in the Middle Market
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grady Campbell, a leading private equity brand and marketing firm, and Tipping Point Global Executive Search (“Tipping Point”) are proud to announce the 2024 Top CEOs in the Middle Market. Both Grady Campbell and Tipping Point have a long history of providing expertise to the mid-market private equity sector.
“Now more than ever, leading private equity firms are making building a network of top performing CEOs a priority. Since CEO performance reflects directly back to the PE sponsor, having top performing CEOs recognized as the best in the business is good for the CEOs and its good for the PE firms that recruit them.” - Kerry Grady, Co-Founder, The TOP CEOs in the Middle Market
The Top CEOs in the Middle Market™ Award honors exceptional CEOs who skillfully balance strategic vision and analytical expertise, lead with inspiration, and remain steadfastly focused on creating value and driving long-term growth for PE portfolio companies. Winning CEOs were selected based on their expertise and experience, their capacity to provide inspirational leadership, and their record of creating significant value within the industry.
“We congratulate the 2024 TOP CEOs in the Middle Market. Each of them stand apart as a highly respected Chief Executive within the private equity middle market, recognized for their character, reputation, and performance.” - Sheldon Cutler, Co-Founder, The TOP CEOs in the Middle Market
To learn more about the 2024 Top CEOs in the Middle Market, visit https://gcipeawards.com/winners-top-exec/
About Grady Campbell:
Grady Campbell is unlike any other agency partner in the private equity space – decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to PE. For more than 30 years, we have planned, designed and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated PE clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals. Grady Campbell's lead position within the Private Equity space is highlighted by our Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle MarketTM awards program, which is the original awards programs for distinguishing leading private equity firms in the middle market.
To learn more, visit the Grady Campbell website: https://www.gradycampbell.com/private-equity-brand-specialists/
About Tipping Point Global Executive Search:
Tipping Point is an executive search firm that specializes in providing executive search services to high-growth private equity firms and mid-market, owner-led, private companies, across all disciplines, functions, and locations. Our expertise in evaluating executive talent within the middle market is reflected in their years of experience and relationships with leading private equity firms. Over the past 15 years, Tipping Point has been intrinsic in supporting and facilitating their clients’ growth and scaling plans.
To learn more, visit the Tipping Point website: https://tp-hr.com
Grady Campbell Inc
+1 312-642-6511
gciawards@gradycampbell.com