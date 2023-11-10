AeroLEDs Achieves PMA for StarLight Wing Ice Inspection Light, Elevating Safety Standards for Part 23 & 25 Categories

AeroLEDs StarLight LED Wing Ice Inspection Light

This certification underscores AeroLEDs' commitment to advancing aviation safety standards, setting a new benchmark with advanced ice detection technology.

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroLEDs, a leading innovator in LED lighting solutions for aerospace, is pleased to announce Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its cutting-edge StarLight LED Wing Ice Inspection Light (PN: 01-7079-24). This certification solidifies AeroLEDs' commitment to advancing aviation safety and underscores the company's dedication to providing state-of-the-art lighting solutions for the aerospace industry.

The StarLight LED Wing Ice Inspection Light has been specifically engineered to meet the stringent requirements of both Part 23 and Part 25 category aircraft, setting a new benchmark for ice detection technology. With this PMA designation, AeroLEDs affirms the product's compliance with the highest industry standards, ensuring reliability, durability, and performance.

Wing ice inspection lights play a crucial role in enhancing the safety of aircraft operations, particularly in adverse weather conditions. These lights are designed to illuminate the aircraft wing surfaces, allowing pilots to detect and assess the presence of ice accumulation. In icy conditions, timely and accurate detection of ice build-up is vital for pilots to make informed decisions, prevent performance degradation, and maintain optimal aerodynamic efficiency.

Key features and benefits of the StarLight LED Wing Ice Inspection Light include:

1. LED Technology:

StarLight utilizes advanced LED technology, providing superior illumination with increased energy efficiency. AeroLEDs are known for their longevity, reliability, and low power consumption, making them a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional lighting solutions.

2. Optimized Light Spectrum:

StarLight is engineered to emit a light spectrum optimized for ice detection, ensuring efficient visibility of ice formations on the aircraft's wings. This targeted approach enhances the effectiveness of the inspection process, contributing to overall flight safety.

3. Durability and Reliability:

AeroLEDs' commitment to quality is reflected in StarLight’s robust construction. Shock and vibration resistant and rated for 30,000 hours of continuous use – StarLight ensures durability in challenging operating conditions and reduces the likelihood of bulb failures, minimizing maintenance costs.

4. Ease of Installation:

StarLight is designed for straightforward installation as it utilizes the existing BAY15s socket - Streamlining the replacement process for aircraft operators and maintenance teams.

As AeroLEDs continues to pioneer advancements in aviation lighting, the PMA designation for the StarLight LED Wing Ice Inspection Light marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to enhance aviation safety through innovative solutions. The certification reinforces AeroLEDs' position as a trusted provider of high-performance lighting solutions for the global aerospace industry.