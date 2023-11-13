Charlie's Christmas Wish now available on Starz for Veteran's Day
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Veterans Day and the holiday season, Charlie’s Christmas Wish now available on Starz as of November 1, 2023 in time for Veteran’s Day and to celebrate the holiday season. Charlie’s Christmas Wish is about a veteran coming home and adjusting to family life – and a new addition to the family since he left, an adorable little white angel dog named Charlie.
Coming home from his last deployment, Sgt. Major JOHN FROST(Aiden Turner) arrives a month early due to a PTSD incident and is happy to be home for Christmas. He finds his wife, JILL (Toni Hudson) and son JIMMY (Walker Mintz) too busy to give him the welcome he anticipates. In his absence, they have adopted a dog - a little dog, CHARLIE, which is not his cup of tea. JILL, owner of JILL'S CAKES AND BAKES, has been struggling to pay the bills and has taken on too many holiday parties for her catering business, and forgets an important wedding. John finds solace with the fellow vets at the Moose Lodge until HANK (Vernon Wells), a retired Vietnam vet, is found by Charlie having suffered a heart attack and is then discovered to be homeless living in tented camp with CAPT. JACK. (Jay M. Brooks) John finds his purpose as he rallies friends, family and community to build a new house for the vets and give them a warm Christmas Eve and a new start on civilian life.
The film also features Diane Ladd as Nana, Ethan Trace as the choir director, Lindsay McKeon, Richard Tyson and Lindsey Bloom as the mayor, and John O’Hurley as the voice of God.
The film was directed and written by Sue Ann Taylor and was produced by Toni Hudson and Sue Ann Taylor. Charlie’s Christmas Wish was primarily filmed in the North Georgia cities of Canton, Ball Ground, and Ellijay and produced by Jill Frost Films LLC.
“We are thrilled that our holiday movie will be available to the 26.3 million Starz subscribers. Ultimately, we are trying to raise spirits and awareness of the ongoing issues of homeless veterans.” Offered by Sue Ann Taylor, the film’s writer/director. ENDS
christopher raphael
