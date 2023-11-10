EU Seminars for Ukrainian law enforcement agencies on combating arms trafficking

On 3-8 November, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine held a series of seminars on firearms trafficking for representatives of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

The activities, held in key cities like Lviv, Uzhgorod, and Chernivtsi, gathered 40 representatives from the regional National Police, Security Service, State Bureau of Investigation, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Public Prosecutor’s Office, as well as members of the academic community and forensic experts.

EUAM Ukraine’s experts presented the EU legislation on arms trafficking, including the EU Firearms Directive 2021/555, and new methodologies for investigating firearms-related crimes, with a specific focus on intelligence-led policing.

Workshop participants also discussed weaknesses in Ukrainian legislation and concluded there was an urgent need for greater coordination among law enforcement agencies to combat the illicit trafficking of firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

“A unified legal framework is the linchpin in our collective efforts to counter firearms trafficking. These seminars mark a crucial step towards a safer Ukraine, where intelligence-led policing and enhanced coordination among law enforcement agencies play pivotal roles in curbing this pervasive threat,” said Gerardo Moreno Abad, EUAM Senior Advisor on organised crime (weapons).

