EU Support HUB for Internal Security and State Border Management holds eighth meeting in Chisinau

On 9 November, a regular meeting of the EU Support HUB for Internal Security and State Border Management (HUB) of the Republic of Moldova was held in Chisinau. The meeting was dedicated to the problem of drug trafficking and the fight against it.

The EU HUB was established in July 2022 as an operational mechanism that hosts regular meetings of EU representatives, European agencies, EU Member States and the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, to support cooperation in the field of European security and border management. It aims at increasing the level of security of the Republic of Moldova and the EU space, by reducing the risks and threats in the fields of drugs, arms and human trafficking, illegal migration, radioactive substances trafficking, and cybercrime.

So far, it has carried out 106 activities, 14 joint investigations supported by Europol, and organised the first two meetings of the Eastern Forum on Border Security and Management, which brought together heads of national police, border police and senior officials from more than ten Eastern European states.

The eighth HUB meeting was organised by the Ministry of Interior in partnership with the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova and the Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission (DG HOME).

