Podcast Takes a Closer Look at Islamophobia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever "U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States" has just been announced by Vice President Kamala Harris. Prompting the podcast host of "What's Bugging Me" to ask: what Islamophobia?

On Episode 52 of "What's Bugging Me," available on the @Ricochet platform at this link, host Dennis Kneale and his growing audience listen to Vice President Harris solemnly announce the new initiative by saying:

"For years, Muslims in America and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks." Since the Hamas terror attack in Israel "and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, we have seen an uptick in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic incidents," Vice President Harris said.

On "What's Bugging Me," Kneale counters: "There is no sharp increase in Islamophobia. ... It is a made up complaint."

He points out that in the U.S., hate offenses against Jewish people total seven times as many cases as the number of offenses against Muslims.

As a rate of incidents per 100,000 members of each group, Jews are targeted at four times the rate of Muslims, FBI statistics show. See report, https://www.justice.gov/crs/highlights/2022-hate-crime-statistics. Kneale also says:

--Since the 10/7 attack on Israel, the Anti-Defamation League in the U.S. has recorded almost a 400% increase in anti-Semitic incidents and 109 anti-Israel rallies. See the ADL release, here: https://www.adl.org/resources/press-release/adl-records-dramatic-increase-us-antisemitic-incidents-following-oct-7

--In 2022, nationwide, FBI crime stats report just 158 attacks against Muslims. In total. Anti-Semitic attacks, at 1,122, were more than seven times the Muslim total. See Justice Department report, here: https://www.justice.gov/crs/highlights/2022-hate-crime-statistics

--Anti-Semitic incidents occur at a rate of 15 per 100,000 Jewish people, four times the rate among Muslims, which is at fewer than four cases per 100,000 Muslim people. To view the data as a rate per 100,000, the total number of incidents is divided by the total population of a group, and the result is then multiplied by 100,000. Google Bard can explain this math, here: https://bard.google.com/chat.

Anti-Jewish incidents: 1,122 incidents among 7.6 million Jewish people in the U.S. This works out to 15 incidents per 100,000 Jews. (14.76)

Anti-Muslim incidents: 158 cases out of 4.45 million Muslims in the U.S. This works out to fewer than four incidents per 100,000 Muslims. (3.55)

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/fbi-hate-crime-data-antisemitism-b2430720.html

"What's Bugging Me" is a contrarian podcast that provides fact-based points of view that are intentionally ignored by the mainstream. It is available on the @Ricochet platform, here:

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/ricochets-newest-podcast-whats-bugging-me/

And on @ApplePodcasts here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000587999309