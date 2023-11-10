(Press release) KOSCAB St. Kitts Ltd Joins Sugar Mas 52 as Silver Sponsor and Announces Dasani as the Official Water Partner Our Sugar Mas 52 celebrations have been made even more refreshing as KOSCAB St. Kitts Ltd, the official distributor for Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Dasani, has stepped in as a Silver Sponsor for this year’s carnival extravaganza.

Adding a splash of hydration to the festivities, Dasani, a signature offering from KOSCAB, is

announced as the Official Water of Sugar Mas 52. Carnival-goers can stay refreshed and

revitalised with Dasani, making it the perfect companion for the exhilarating celebrations.

Juvita Hazel, Marketing Manager at KOSCAB St. Kitts Ltd, officially handed over a generous

sum of $30,000 to Chair Shannon Hawley of the St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee. This

contribution highlights KOSCAB’s commitment to making Sugar Mas 52 an unforgettable

experience for all.

Their involvement as a Silver Sponsor and the Official Water Partner of Sugar Mas 52

showcases their dedication to enhancing the carnival experience through refreshing beverages and substantial support. The St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee expresses sincere gratitude to KOSCAB St. Kitts Ltd for their valuable partnership.