Art Inspiration, Object Design, Instinctive Field Verse and Poetry with Austin Allen James

Austin Allen James x StyleCraft Lifestyle Collection first debuted in the spring of 2023, and soon, Austin will celebrate his largest expansion with 125 - 150 designs launching at each of the January 2024.

StyleCraft began working with Austin Allen James in 2018 with the launch of their capsule collection of original art.

Austin’s designs are the perfect addition to StyleCraft’s collections as it combines a hint of ethereal glam with an urban feel.

Austin's designs within the home decor category offer harmonious design and fashion forward looks for homes, offices, and hospitality environments.