A Heartwarming Tale of Discovery and Belonging “Joey the Little Duckling, the Egg Molly Left Behind” by Karen J. Tapp
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be delighted by the story of the little duckling in a newly released children’s book that follows the endearing tale of colorful and unique Joey, who stands out from the moment he hatches. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find the mother who left him behind. This comical story is beautifully illustrated for young children to follow. Through Joey’s adventures, young readers can learn the value of embracing what makes them unique and the strength that comes from a family’s unwavering support.
Author Karen Tapp weaves a narrative that reminds us all that our differences are what makes us beautifully extraordinary. Along the way, readers are introduced to a cast of charming characters, each of whom imparts valuable life lessons to Joey. Through these encounters, Joey learns that being different is a strength, and it's our uniqueness that makes us special.
About the Author
Karen Tapp had a much diversified career. She’s been an owner of a small business, baking and decorating cakes, making chocolate, and selling supplies for culinary arts along with bookkeeping, marketing and management. She’s also a registered X-Ray imaging technologist and have tried to be a landlord and flip houses. Weaved in between all of these, she wrote her first book, ‘Molly the mallard duck’, a true story of the adventures of Kathy and the duck she named Molly.
When asks about her inspiration in writing the book and her message to the readers, Karen answers, “I love to see children laugh and smile and hope they enjoy the products of my imagination. The first book was a cute true story. I would tell the story to children often. It was their positive response to the story that inspired me to write the book. Then it was the positive response to ‘Molly the mallard duck’ that inspired me to write the next two books, ‘Joey the little duckling’ and ‘Joey and Cody, play ball’.”
During pandemic, Karen was recorded doing a book reading for the Lakewood Library, so they could continue offering story time to the neighborhood children (Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcGmi3SKYp4 )
Karen most recently participated in a Prime 7 Media Spotlight interview with the delightful host Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book, “Joey the Little Duckling, the Egg Molly Left Behind” (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6joVvsaIII ).
To experience the magic of "Joey the Little Duckling, the Egg Molly Left Behind," just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Joey-little-duckling-Molly-behind-ebook/dp/B0CBQR7861
For more information about the author and the book, please visit her website www.karenjtapp-author.com
Luna Harrington
Author Karen Tapp weaves a narrative that reminds us all that our differences are what makes us beautifully extraordinary. Along the way, readers are introduced to a cast of charming characters, each of whom imparts valuable life lessons to Joey. Through these encounters, Joey learns that being different is a strength, and it's our uniqueness that makes us special.
About the Author
Karen Tapp had a much diversified career. She’s been an owner of a small business, baking and decorating cakes, making chocolate, and selling supplies for culinary arts along with bookkeeping, marketing and management. She’s also a registered X-Ray imaging technologist and have tried to be a landlord and flip houses. Weaved in between all of these, she wrote her first book, ‘Molly the mallard duck’, a true story of the adventures of Kathy and the duck she named Molly.
When asks about her inspiration in writing the book and her message to the readers, Karen answers, “I love to see children laugh and smile and hope they enjoy the products of my imagination. The first book was a cute true story. I would tell the story to children often. It was their positive response to the story that inspired me to write the book. Then it was the positive response to ‘Molly the mallard duck’ that inspired me to write the next two books, ‘Joey the little duckling’ and ‘Joey and Cody, play ball’.”
During pandemic, Karen was recorded doing a book reading for the Lakewood Library, so they could continue offering story time to the neighborhood children (Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcGmi3SKYp4 )
Karen most recently participated in a Prime 7 Media Spotlight interview with the delightful host Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book, “Joey the Little Duckling, the Egg Molly Left Behind” (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6joVvsaIII ).
To experience the magic of "Joey the Little Duckling, the Egg Molly Left Behind," just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Joey-little-duckling-Molly-behind-ebook/dp/B0CBQR7861
For more information about the author and the book, please visit her website www.karenjtapp-author.com
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Joey The Little Duckling on Spotlight with Logan Crawford