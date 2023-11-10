Submit Release
Flywire to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or the “Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company's management team will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Company will attend the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 12:00pm CT (1:00pm ET).
  • On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Company will attend the Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. They will participate in investor meetings.
  • On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Company will attend the UBS Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. They will participate in investor meetings.

The fireside chat discussion will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussion.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,700 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with additional offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Akil Hollis
IR@Flywire.com

Media:
Sarah King
Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Prosek Partners
pro-flywire@prosek.com


