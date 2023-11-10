XPO Furthers Commitment to Military Hiring by Joining U.S. Army's PaYS Program

GREENWICH, Conn. , Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it is strengthening its ongoing commitment to military hiring by entering into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program. The partnership offers regular and Reserve soldiers job interviews and potential employment after completing their service in the Army. XPO and the Army will hold a signing ceremony for this commitment on November 15th.

"With more than 2,000 veterans and active service members on our team, XPO is a proud, military-friendly workplace," said Mario Harik, CEO of XPO. "We place exceptional value on the outstanding skill set and dedication that military-trained employees bring to our company, and we are honored to be joining forces with the PaYS program to expand our commitment to creating post-service opportunities for our nation’s soldiers.”

The PaYS program helps soldiers prepare for post-military careers, connecting them with employers who value the skills, discipline and work ethic that their military service brings to a business.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt welcome to XPO as a new PaYS partner. The US Army is a reliable recruitment source for businesses with an endless pool of qualified talent, and we’re pleased that XPO is committed to helping soldiers find employment after military service,” said Antonio Johnson, PaYS Program Manager.

XPO has a proud history of being a military-friendly employer. Earlier in 2023, the company was named a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer, recognizing it as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, military spouses and longer-term veterans.

To facilitate a seamless transition into the civilian workforce, XPO offers valuable resources through an all-employee Veteran Steering Committee. For exciting career opportunities at XPO, please visit our military recruitment site at xpo.jobs/military.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 50,000 customers with 563 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About PaYS

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes. PaYS guarantees Soldiers up to five job interviews and possible employment after their service in the Army. PaYS provides Soldiers with the unique opportunity to simultaneously serve their country and prepare for their future.