Dassault Aviation at Dubai Airshow

(Saint-Cloud, France, 10 November 2023) - Dassault Aviation is particularly honored to be taking part in the Dubai Airshow, from November 13 to 17, in the year which celebrates the 50th anniversary of our company’s partnership with the United Arab Emirates.

Since 1973 and the Mirage 5, Dassault Aviation has been a partner of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, which currently operates a fleet of Mirage 2000-9s and ordered 80 Rafales in December 2021.

Our static display features a Rafale C combat aircraft and a Rafale F4 simulator. The Rafale will take part in the flying display every day, presented by the French Air and Space Force, which operates a Rafale detachment deployed at the UAE base of Al Dhafra.

A Falcon 2000LXS business aircraft and a full-scale model of the Falcon 10X cabin will also be on display in the static park.

The Falcon 2000LXS, with a range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km), is the most efficient and versatile twin-engine aircraft in its class. After successfully evolving into six different versions, today the aircraft numbers nearly 700 deliveries since it was launched.

The Falcon 10X, which was presented in 2021, will offer a range of 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km), enabling it to fly non-stop from the Gulf to any destination in Asia, Australia/New Zealand or the U.S. West Coast. Its cabin will be even more spacious than some new regional jets.

Many Falcon aircraft are operated in the Middle East where the reliability, comfort and flexibility of our business aircraft are much appreciated. Dubai is one of the key points in the Falcon support network. A new maintenance center, managed by our subsidiary ExecuJet MRO Services, opened last summer at the new Al Maktoum airport (DWC), replacing the former facilities located at Dubai international airport (DXB).

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,700 employees. dassault-aviation.com

