ChampionX Declares Quarterly Dividend

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq: CHX) announced today its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share on the company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on January 26, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 5, 2024.



About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

