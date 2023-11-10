FIECON Unleashes Unprecedented Access to Payer and Commercialisation Titans

Susan Suponcic, Dawn Lee and Eric Low FIECON Strategic Council high-calibre experts across commercial, payer, and patient advocacy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIECON, a global life sciences consultancy, is excited to announce a significant expansion of the expertise available to clients in rapid problem-solving for global commercial challenges at executive levels: FIECON Strategic Council.

The FIECON Strategic Council is a powerhouse team of executive leaders, poised to provide clients with unparalleled access to high-calibre expertise across commercial, payer, and patient advocacy. The Strategic Council comprises three eminent experts – Dawn Lee, Eric Low, and Susan Suponcic.

Dawn Lee is a distinguished Associate Professor of Health Economics and Health Policy at the Peninsula Technology Assessment Group (PenTAG). Dawn is a current payer, leading an Evidence Review Group and serving as a NICE committee member. She is an exceptional health economist with a track record of over 50 UK Health Technology Assessment submissions and global expertise spanning more than 30 countries.

Eric Low, OBE is a visionary key opinion leader with an unwavering commitment to patient outcomes and rare diseases' prevention and curability. He is a leading authority in orphan drugs and melanoma medical research, local market access and patient organisations in the UK. Notably, he founded Myeloma UK and currently runs a consultancy specialising in strategic market access, healthcare policy, and patient engagement.

Dr Susan Suponcic brings a wealth of US and Global pricing and market access commercialisation expertise. Her vast experience across US pharmaceutical companies and global consultancies will be leveraged to provide FIECON clients access to specific US launch and commercialisation expertise.

The formation of the council underscores FIECON’s continued commitment to delivering industry-best results, experiences, and partnerships to clients in the pharmaceutical and Medtech industry.

Mark Fisher, CEO of FIECON, explained the vision for the council, "FIECON has redefined the standard of excellence for strategic advice and support for the life sciences industry. Clients can look forward to unprecedented access to these commercialisation titans and an accelerated path to resolving their commercialisation challenges in Global markets, in particular, the dynamic UK and US markets.

The Strategic Council members: Dawn, Eric and Susan will be live at ISPOR Europe in Copenhagen 13th -15th November. For more information about FIECON and its Strategic Council, please contact karl.freemyer@fiecon.com to start a commercialisation conversation.

About FIECON:

FIECON is a leading life sciences consultancy committed to transforming the landscape of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Market Access. With a world-class team of experts, FIECON supplies invaluable support to clients in the pharmaceutical and MedTech industry, shaping the future of healthcare access and outcomes.

Dawn Lee is an Associate Professor of Health Economics and Health Policy who collaborates with the Peninsula Technology Assessment Group (PenTAG), a prestigious research unit in the UK specialising in providing expert advice on the clinical and cost-effectiveness of new drugs to the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Dawn joined PenTAG and Exeter University in September 2022, following a successful tenure as the Chief Scientific Officer at a health economics consultancy Lumanity (previously BresMed). She is recognised as a proficient health economic modeller, with an impressive portfolio of over 50 UK Health Technology Assessment submissions and a global footprint spanning more than 30 countries.

Dawn has also made substantial contributions to NICE, serving as a member of the Interventional Procedures Advisory Committee (IPAC) and the R for HTA group. Her notable accomplishments include representing manufacturers at around 30 HTA Committee meetings and being involved in groundbreaking submissions to NICE as both manufacturer and EAG, such as NICE's first pathways pilot (ID6186), one of NICE's Early Value Assessment pilots (HTE8), the first-ever immune-oncology submission (TA268), the first-ever PD-1 submission (TA384), and several subsequent pioneering efforts and the fastest delivering proportionate approach pilot (TA868). Additionally, she played a pivotal role in the acceptance of the first ITC by G-BA.

Eric Low boasts a distinguished career spanning medical research, market access, and patient organisations. Notably, he founded Myeloma UK in 1996 and served as its Chief Executive until 2017. After leaving Myeloma UK, he established a consultancy business specialising in strategic market access, life sciences, healthcare policy, and patient engagement.

Eric's unwavering commitment centres on enhancing patient outcomes, with a profound dedication to putting patients at the core of his endeavours. His career goal is to make a significant and tangible impact on the quality of life for patients, with a particular focus on cancer and rare diseases. His impressive track record includes accomplishments in building collaborative research initiatives, building, and uniting patient coalitions, devising effective market access strategies, influencing policy changes, and delivering innovative solutions to intricate challenges standing in the way of progress.

Eric holds multiple esteemed roles on boards, honorary positions, and advisory capacities. He generously provides pro bono advice to numerous medical and health-focused charities. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to charity, he was honoured with an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2012. Eric Low is a seasoned professional who has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to improving healthcare and patient well-being.

Dr Susan Suponcic is an accomplished market access executive with 25 years of experience delivering superior business results in both the corporate and consulting environments. Susan spent a decade at Johnson & Johnson in a range of pricing, health economics and market access roles and has led four market access consulting practices.

Throughout her tenure, Susan has contributed through strategic & tactical initiatives, leading to US Congressional and patient advocacy recognition of innovation and corporate responsibility in developing, pricing and launching HIV therapies. Corporate benchmarks for speed of access at or above (>20%) target prices for global launches in > 20 markets in virology, oncology and immunology. Incremental US revenues for in-market products of over $3 billion in less than 5 years. An increase in US average selling price of > 40% while increasing sales volume by >20% for consulting clients.

Dr Suponcic's reputation, built on her wealth of experience and leadership, has firmly established her as a figure held in high esteem within the pharmaceutical industry.