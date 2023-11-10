TAIWAN, November 10 - President Tsai attends press conference before Taiwan's delegation departs for 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

On the morning of November 10, President Tsai Ing-wen attended a press conference before Taiwan's delegation departs for the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM), which will be held in San Francisco from November 15 to 17. In remarks, President Tsai thanked Dr. Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), for acting as our Leader's Representative to the meeting for the sixth time to date.

President Tsai expressed her hope that Dr. Chang can convey four key points to APEC member economies and the international community: that we will endeavor to facilitate regional peace and prosperity; we will work with other countries on building more flexible and resilient supply chains; we will work hard to promote green transition while ensuring the rights and interests of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), workers, and women; and we are willing, under the APEC framework, to provide even more resources and contribute more to reducing the digital divide. The president reiterated that Taiwan is willing and able to contribute more to the world, and expressed her confidence that with Dr. Chang's abundant experience, Taiwan and APEC member economies will be able to enhance exchanges on issues of concern while also continuing to create new opportunities for cooperation across multiple fields.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

The AELM will kick off in San Francisco on the 15th of this month. I want to thank Dr. Chang, who will once again attend this important international event as our Leader's Representative, for taking on this major responsibility.

APEC is an important organization in the Asia Pacific region for trade and economic cooperation that also serves as a platform for countries to engage in dialogue and negotiation. This year, Dr. Chang will be participating in the meeting as our Leader's Representative for the sixth time since 2018. In past meetings, Dr. Chang interacted closely with representatives from other member economies and helped raise Taiwan's international visibility while also facilitating further cooperation with other participating economies.

The Asia-Pacific region currently faces geopolitical uncertainty and a changing landscape due to the restructuring of global supply chains. The theme for this year's APEC is Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All, with three priorities: interconnected, innovative, and inclusive. The meeting aims to help implement sustainable development in the region.

At this important time, I have asked Dr. Chang, acting as our Leader's Representative, to convey four key points to APEC member economies and the international community.

First, Taiwan will endeavor to facilitate regional peace and prosperity.

As the world faces multiple challenges, we must work together to mitigate intraregional conflict and create a peaceful and stable environment to stimulate economic development in the region. Taiwan is a secure and reliable partner in the international community, as well as a trustworthy partner. And as such, we will continue to do our part for regional peace and prosperity.

Second, Taiwan will work with other countries on building more flexible and resilient supply chains.

Taiwan possesses top-notch expertise and talent in manufacturing, both of which can enhance the stability of global supply chains. We are willing to share our experience in cultivating talent and promoting industrial development with even more economies. We believe that through such cooperation, each participant can play to its own strengths, together creating supply chains that are more diverse, more flexible, and more resilient.

Third, Taiwan will work hard to promote green transition while ensuring the rights and interests of SMEs, workers, and women. And at the same time, we will take even more forward-looking and effective policy actions to facilitate balanced development in Taiwan and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fourth, we call on economies to do their best to reduce the digital divide while spurring economic growth through digital transformation. We can see one great example of this effort in the widely praised Do AI Yourself (DAIY) Training Workshop, which was hosted for APEC economies by Chinese Taipei representative to the APEC Business Advisory Council Ted Chang (張嘉淵), chief technology officer of Quanta Computer. Taiwan is willing, under the APEC framework, to provide even more resources and contribute more to reducing the digital divide.

I want to emphasize once again that Taiwan is willing and able to contribute more to the world. I am confident that with Dr. Chang's abundant experience, Taiwan and APEC member economies will be able to enhance exchanges on issues of concern while also continuing to create new opportunities for cooperation across multiple fields.

All the members of the delegation here today are key forces in helping Taiwan engage more with the world. I thank you all for your hard work and contributions, and I wish you a smooth and successful trip.

Dr. Chang then delivered remarks, saying that President Tsai had expressed to him her hopes for this year's AELM delegation and that he was pleased to take on this duty, adding that he would convey the president's four points to the best of his ability.

Dr. Chang then addressed the content of the president's four points. On the first point, Dr. Chang said he is confident that none of the APEC member economies or other attendees would be opposed to regional peace and prosperity. On the second point, he said that Taiwan is already deeply engaged in efforts to that end. He gave the example that the semiconductor industry is increasing production capacity and investment in Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Germany, as well as other countries, and that this will be able to create more flexible and resilient supply chains.

On the third point, Dr. Chang said that they are already working toward that objective. This is especially true, he said, in green transition, where specific objectives have already been defined. He added that he will do his best to relate this to the APEC leaders. Dr. Chang then addressed point four, mentioning the DAIY Training Workshop hosted for APEC economies by chief technology officer of Quanta Computer. Dr. Chang added that he would tell the APEC member economies that we are very willing to cooperate with them if needed.

In closing, Dr. Chang emphasized again that he would do his best to complete the duties requested of him by President Tsai.

This year's APEC Economic Leaders' Week will begin on November 11, and will include a series of related meetings. In addition to the AELM, the host will hold the APEC Ministerial Meeting, to which our Minister without Portfolio John C. C. Deng (鄧振中) and National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) will lead delegations to attend. To date, eight such AMMs have been held, with topics ranging across transportation, trade, disaster management and prevention, food security, public health and the economy, energy, women and the economy, and SMEs. Taiwan will be sending minister- and deputy-minister-level officials to attend. Our delegation will engage with meeting attendees and provide ideas and suggestions to address issues of mutual concern.