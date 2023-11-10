CoinsPaid Brings Home Another Award After Being Honored as the Best Payment Provider of 2023 by EiGE

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsPaid is honored to announce that it has been recognized as the Best Payment Provider for the year 2023 by the EiGE (European iGaming Expo) Awards. This prestigious accolade marks the sixth award received by CoinsPaid this year and adds to a series of acknowledgments in recognition of the company's exceptional achievements. The awards jury thoughtfully assessed a competitive shortlist of contenders, ultimately highlighting CoinsPaid's outstanding contributions.

The grand awards ceremony, hosted in Warsaw this year, spotlighted various sectors that significantly influence the iGaming industry. Categories ranged from iGaming operators, suppliers, product developers, and customer service providers to visionaries in iGaming and esports. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements and innovations within the European Gaming landscape.

The Best Payment Provider 2023 award serves as a testament to CoinsPaid's remarkable achievements and underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality payment services to its valued clients.

Max Krupyshev, CEO of CoinsPaid & CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, expressed his enthusiasm for the accolade, stating, "This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation in the industry. We also extend our sincere gratitude to our clients, employees, and stakeholders for their unwavering support and contributions to our success."

Notably, this award represents the sixth prestigious recognition received by CoinsPaid in 2023. Previous acknowledgments include the Best Crypto Payment Provider by EGR Awards, awards from MIGEA Malta iGaming, Finnovex, and SiGMA, as well as the distinguished title of Blockchain Company of the Year at the Baltic Tech Awards.

As a company, CoinsPaid remains dedicated to its mission and values, looking ahead with excitement to the future, where the commitment to excellence continues to shape the future of crypto payments.

