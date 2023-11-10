Globally renowned recruitment, training, operations and management consultancy group rebrands as BLR WORLD

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An award-winning group which operates exclusively in the cultural, entertainment and mega-events sectors, has rebranded under a consolidated new name and tagline: BLR WORLD - Simply Brilliant People.

Previously known independently as Barker Langham Recruitment (UK), Barker Langham Project Management Services (Dubai), Barker Langham Business Services (Saudi Arabia) and BLR Doha (Qatar) the new brand name marks their phenomenal growth and development into an all-encompassing, world-leading group that offers integrated solutions in recruitment, training, operations, management, consultancy, and more.

Bringing together all of the entities specialisms and diverse mix of expertise into one overarching brand, BLR WORLD’s new positioning reflects its global reach and ever-expanding international network of offices. Under its bold new title, the brand is equipped to empower, uplift and strengthen the culture,

entertainment and events sectors - and the talent that works within them - and take them to the next level.

Founded in London in 2015, and bringing more than two decades of experience, BLR WORLD is committed to championing our planet’s most inspiring cultural achievements and experiences. Having already provided the personnel to create and operate hundreds of pioneering projects across the globe, which have reached millions of visitors, BLR WORLD now begins the most exciting and monumental stage of its journey so far.

BLR WORLD – a symbolic and meaningful rebranding

The name BLR WORLD brings a double meaning, reflecting both the "world" (or environment) that the company creates for its employees, and the group’s global reach. With international offices in London, Dubai, Doha and Riyadh, new locations in Tokyo and Paris are also set to follow very soon.

Bringing a fresh look and feel, the new tagline ‘Simply Brilliant People’ pays homage to BLR WORLD’s belief that people are the beating heart of every experience. Dedicated to curating meaningful connections and nurturing positive employee environments, BLR WORLD creates one-of-a-kind experiences that are delivered by vibrant, happy and dedicated teams.

Unparalleled Experience

Driven by a core team of over 100 talented professionals, BLR WORLD is skilled at finding brilliant people, creating high-performing teams, managing employees and creating nurturing working environments. BLR WORLD’s prestigious portfolio of current and former clients include Expo 2020 Dubai, the World Cup Qatar 2022, and the Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Committed to promoting the Middle East as the world’s leading destination for events, tourism and cultural experiences, BLR WORLD was also privileged to contribute towards the success of iconic new cultural experiences such as the Museum of the Future and Inside Burj Al Arab in Dubai, the Louvre in Abu Dhabi and the Across Ages Museum in Oman. The group was honoured to expand into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to work on extraordinary projects such as Noor Riyadh and multiple giga-projects, and into Qatar to partner with major activations such as Expo 2023 Doha and organisations with a national remit, such as Qatar Tourism.

iRADAH, the unique and impactful team motivation and engagement program that was designed by BLR WORLD, is another core pillar of the group’s success. Derived from the Arabic word meaning ‘with intent, persistence and a willingness to achieve’, iRADAH creates safe, supportive and inclusive working environments. Dedicated to enhancing employee wellbeing, supporting teamwork, creating amazing moments and empowering undiscovered voices, iRADAH ensures that every member of the BLR WORLD team feels valued and heard.

Micah Styles, Founder and CEO of BLR WORLD, says: “From our beginnings as a boutique human resources company, BLR WORLD has grown to become an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Driven by a desire to boost and uplift the world’s diverse cultural sector, we have developed from a small firm with a select specialist team, into a global movement with branches in Europe, Asia and a significant footprint in the Middle East.

Whilst maintaining our unique knowledge of history, culture and art, and our ethical company values, we have expanded our services to include not just recruitment, but also training, operating solutions, consultancy and much more. Experts in curating innovative and effective organizational structures, recruitment programs and training strategies, we unite the world’s brightest ideas with the people and techniques that can take them onto the world stage, and bring them to life in spectacular style. We have extended our reach into some of the world’s most exciting and rapidly developing regions, and our diverse and multinational team allows us to bring a localised and carefully customized approach to every client.

Known for our vast experience, expert knowledge and sparkling creativity, we are skilled at bringing energy and life to every kind of culture-inspired event or experience. Not afraid of innovation, experimentation or taking risks, BLR WORLD goes where no other agency has gone before. We are thrilled to be such a trailblazer of the cultural realm. Combined with our professional and passionate team of industry experts, we give each client a competitive edge, and pour endless passion and dedication into every project.”

For more information, please visit www.blr-world.com.

