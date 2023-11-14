Mathmaji receives Gold Prize at the 4th AES Global Award for innovative EdTech services in Asia
Recognized for high learning efficacy in incorporating Japanese arithmetic education methods and outstanding usability.TOKYO, JAPAN, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathmaji Co. Ltd. (headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO Yasunori Hirose) is proud to announce that the firm was awarded with the Gold Prize at the 4th AES Global Award, an event co-hosted by the Japan Online Education Industry Association and the Sankei Shimbun at the "20th (2023) e-Learning Awards Ceremony (Japan e-Learning Excellence Awards)." The AES Global Award, hosted by the global community "AES (Asia Edutech Summit)", is an accolade that honors innovative and outstanding EdTech services in Asia.
■Regarding the receipt of the AES Global Award Gold Prize:
Mathmaji leverages the power of digital technology to spread Japan's excellent arithmetic education to the world, and has developed and provided the world's first global arithmetic learning app based on the Japanese national curriculum standards.
The AES Global Award is a prestigious award that has been previously won by several renowned services, including Amazon Japan's subscription service for children, "Amazon Kids+", and Benesse Corporation's English performance test, "Speaking Quest."
At the 4th AES Global Award, Mathmaji was selected for the Gold Prize from numerous entries, for its high learning efficacy by incorporating Japanese arithmetic education methods into a digital app, and its excellent usability.
The award was accepted by Mathmaji's director, Fumitaka Ōsumi, on Wednesday, November 1st, during the 20th e-Learning Awards Ceremony.
■Looking to the future:
This August, Mathmaji established a subsidiary in Dallas, Texas, as its initial target market in the United States, and by late September, the Android version of the arithmetic education app "Mathimaji" was released for the U.S. audience. The firm is placing focus on user retention while continuing to develop the iOS version and enhancing its content and features.
Yasu Hirose comments, "Being selected for this award at the outset of our expansion into the United States is a great honor and fortuitous for increasing market recognition and service adoption. We remain committed to improving service quality and expanding our offerings so that more children can use the Mathimaji app to enhance their arithmetic skills."
■About the global arithmetic learning app "Mathmaji":
"Mathmaji" is the world’s first arithmetic learning app aimed at the global market, developed based on Japan’s highly regarded national curriculum standards. It offers "continuous personalized learning", promising high learning efficacy while making the process enjoyable. Additionally, the app features functionalities for parents, such as displaying comprehension levels by unit, visualizing learning progress, and automatically creating study schedules.
■About Mathmaji Co. Ltd.:
Mathmaji Co. Ltd. is committed to realizing a world where "everyone has equal access to educational opportunities." Under the mission of "providing high-quality education to people around the world regardless of location, age, family, or income as a private sector global educational institution," the firm utilizes digital technology to deliver Japan's excellent education to children worldwide.
■Company Overview:
Company Name: Mathmaji Co. Ltd.
Representative: CEO Yasunori Hirose
Location: 3-1-9 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, YAZAWA Building 3rd Floor
Establishment Date: August 12, 2021
Capital: 74 million yen (including capital reserves) (as of April 14, 2023)
Business Description: Under the mission of "bringing Japan's excellent education to children worldwide through digital technology," we promote digital education business.
Morita, Yamamoto, Takahashi
Mathmaji Public Relations Office (within Kyodo PR Co., Ltd.)
mathmaji-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram