U.S.VETS SALUTE GALA CELEBRATES U.S.VETS 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY, HONORS COMMUNITY SUPPORT TO END VETERAN HOMELESSNESS
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
What:
U.S.VETS hosts its annual SALUTE Gala on Friday, November 10 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The event brings together a community of veteran supporters to recognize those individuals and companies who have made a significant impact joining U.S.VETS to end veteran homelessness in the United States.
U.S.VETS will honor FOX Corporation with this year’s 2023 Community Impact Award for its outstanding contributions to the Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS, a national campaign to show appreciation and gratitude for veterans and their military service, while at the same time, raise awareness and funds to propel U.S.VETS' mission to ensure the successful transition of military veterans and their families.
Who:
• Stephen Peck, U.S.VETS President and CEO
• Ray Tarazon, 2023 Make Camo Your Cause Veteran Ambassador
• Sue Kinzie, FOX Vice President, Corporate Communications
• Event sponsors: 4 Star Silver sponsor FOX; 3 Star Bronze sponsors City National Bank Mercury Air Group; Silver sponsors Beyond the Porch, Home Depot, HUB, UTA, Warner Bros. Discovery; Bronze sponsors Bank of America, CORT, Foley Cat, JacksonLewis, Kennedy Wilson, Melveny and PNC Bank.
Where/When:
Beverly Wilshire Hotel at 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Friday, November 10, Media Check-in 5:00, Red Carpet 6:00 – 7:00 PM
Media RSVP to judi@changeforbalance.com or call 213-793-0846.
About U.S.VETS:
Founded in 1993, and celebrating 30 years of supporting veterans, U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Our holistic approach provides housing, mental health and career programs, and supportive services to help veterans rebuild and thrive. With 40 residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life.
Judi K.
What:
U.S.VETS hosts its annual SALUTE Gala on Friday, November 10 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The event brings together a community of veteran supporters to recognize those individuals and companies who have made a significant impact joining U.S.VETS to end veteran homelessness in the United States.
U.S.VETS will honor FOX Corporation with this year’s 2023 Community Impact Award for its outstanding contributions to the Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS, a national campaign to show appreciation and gratitude for veterans and their military service, while at the same time, raise awareness and funds to propel U.S.VETS' mission to ensure the successful transition of military veterans and their families.
Who:
• Stephen Peck, U.S.VETS President and CEO
• Ray Tarazon, 2023 Make Camo Your Cause Veteran Ambassador
• Sue Kinzie, FOX Vice President, Corporate Communications
• Event sponsors: 4 Star Silver sponsor FOX; 3 Star Bronze sponsors City National Bank Mercury Air Group; Silver sponsors Beyond the Porch, Home Depot, HUB, UTA, Warner Bros. Discovery; Bronze sponsors Bank of America, CORT, Foley Cat, JacksonLewis, Kennedy Wilson, Melveny and PNC Bank.
Where/When:
Beverly Wilshire Hotel at 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Friday, November 10, Media Check-in 5:00, Red Carpet 6:00 – 7:00 PM
Media RSVP to judi@changeforbalance.com or call 213-793-0846.
About U.S.VETS:
Founded in 1993, and celebrating 30 years of supporting veterans, U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Our holistic approach provides housing, mental health and career programs, and supportive services to help veterans rebuild and thrive. With 40 residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life.
Judi K.
Change for Balance
+1 213-793-0846
judi@changeforbalance.com