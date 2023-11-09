Senate Resolution 194 Printer's Number 1210

PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - patient discharges to post-acute settings because long-term care

facilities and HCBS providers have insufficient staff to accept

patients for their next stage of care; and

WHEREAS, Low wages, inconsistent training requirements,

limited training opportunities and inadequate career advancement

pathways have historically dissuaded individuals from pursuing

and retaining jobs as direct care workers; and

WHEREAS, Medicaid paid for about two-thirds of all HCBS in

2020; and

WHEREAS, Statewide more than 140,000 people are served by

this Commonwealth's Medicaid HCBS, Pennsylvania Lottery funded

area agency on aging programs and Act 150 services; therefore be

it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study on the effect of workforce

shortages on State supported Medicaid home and community-based

services waiver programs, Pennsylvania Lottery funded area

agency on aging programs and Act 150 services in this

Commonwealth, including all of the following:

(1) Wage rates for home health aides, personal care

attendants, direct support professionals, older adult daily

living center providers and community-based mental health

providers in the HCBS system.

(2) Rates charged by contract staffing agencies that

provide HCBS workers.

(3) The increase in wages paid to HCBS providers and

direct care staff from 2018 through today using the latest

available figures.

(4) The increase in wages paid to contract HCBS

providers and direct care staff from 2018 through today using

20230SR0194PN1210 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30