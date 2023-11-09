Senate Resolution 194 Printer's Number 1210
PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - patient discharges to post-acute settings because long-term care
facilities and HCBS providers have insufficient staff to accept
patients for their next stage of care; and
WHEREAS, Low wages, inconsistent training requirements,
limited training opportunities and inadequate career advancement
pathways have historically dissuaded individuals from pursuing
and retaining jobs as direct care workers; and
WHEREAS, Medicaid paid for about two-thirds of all HCBS in
2020; and
WHEREAS, Statewide more than 140,000 people are served by
this Commonwealth's Medicaid HCBS, Pennsylvania Lottery funded
area agency on aging programs and Act 150 services; therefore be
it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study on the effect of workforce
shortages on State supported Medicaid home and community-based
services waiver programs, Pennsylvania Lottery funded area
agency on aging programs and Act 150 services in this
Commonwealth, including all of the following:
(1) Wage rates for home health aides, personal care
attendants, direct support professionals, older adult daily
living center providers and community-based mental health
providers in the HCBS system.
(2) Rates charged by contract staffing agencies that
provide HCBS workers.
(3) The increase in wages paid to HCBS providers and
direct care staff from 2018 through today using the latest
available figures.
(4) The increase in wages paid to contract HCBS
providers and direct care staff from 2018 through today using
20230SR0194PN1210 - 2 -
