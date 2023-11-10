AsFireFalls Unveils New Single "Praetorian," A Reflective Take on Modern Society
[This is] an exploration of the way those in power manipulate and exploit the masses to serve their own interests.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsFireFalls has just dropped their latest single, "Praetorian," available for streaming on all major platforms. Stream here: https://ffm.to/aff_p
— Kris Lindstrom
"Praetorian" is a poignant commentary on the complexities of the contemporary world. Vocalist Kris Lindstrom provides insight into the song's theme, describing it as "an exploration of the way those in power manipulate and exploit the masses to serve their own interests."
The track also sheds light on the media's role in perpetuating this cycle through sensationalism, which often drives clicks and views. Despite the song's dark subject matter, "Praetorian" acknowledges that there's no turning back: society has evolved too far to reverse its course.
AsFireFalls' evocative melodies and insightful lyrics make this single a thought-provoking addition to their already impressive discography.
Stream "Praetorian" now on your favorite music platform and join AsFireFalls on a reflective journey through the modern world's intricacies.
For more information about AsFireFalls and their music, please visit asfirefalls.com or follow them on socials here: https://bio.to/asfirefalls.
Mary Nikkel
Transparent Media
+1 9033712395
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube